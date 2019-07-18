“Hopefully the mules’ll be there,” Chris said. “I think there was another trip packing in today. Otherwise we’ll have to hump the boat down ourselves, just like the old days.”
While nostalgia isn’t what it used to be, I didn’t recall the old days being much fun in that regard. The truck bounced and jarred its way down the last quarter mile of the road to the trailhead that led down into the gorge. An empty parking lot greeted us. No mules, no mule packers, not another being in sight.
I climbed out of the truck, immediately struck by the heat, somehow different west of the Divide. An assortment of winged bugs, large and small, instantly sought sustenance and refuge on any exposed flesh.
“Dang,” Chris exhaled. “I was sure they’d be here.”
Already, my shoulders ached and my quads flamed at the memory of, in younger, friskier days, carrying boats and frames and coolers down this trail – narrow, steep and winding for the first half mile then merely narrow and winding for the remainder.
The last time I’d done so was at least a decade ago. Since then, gray hairs, dodgy lumbar and extra pounds around the waistline had invited themselves along for the ride.
At the bottom of the trail a river flowed through a canyon, and clumsy insects up to 3 inches long flew awkwardly about this canyon, often inadvertently landing in the water, where large, hungry fish awaited.
“The heck with it,” I said. “Let’s load up and get this over with.”
We laid the gear from the truck onto a concrete table set beneath the shade of a roofed shelter, dividing it into three equal portions. Onto a couple of frame packs went the raft, deflated and tightly rolled, and the frame, broken down into a metal box. Into a large dry bag went the oars, seat, pump and various pieces of equipment. Loose ends – lifejackets, rod cases, a drag bag full of beer – were strapped on where they could.
“I’m pretty sure I’ve slept on this table a time or two before,” observed Cave, recalling the days when we’d arrive late at night, sleep a few hours, then hike our gear down before the heat of the day became too intense.
Appropriately burdened, we shouldered loads and so began the odyssey down the trail. Legs and back at first fresh and strong gradually succumbed in varying ways and degrees to the unfamiliar weight. For the first, steep half, quads and calves burned against the push of the load.
As the gradient mellowed, I hiked past a section of Entrada Sandstone resembling an ancient spaceship, exuded from the surrounding cliff face. From here on the trail rose and fell with each contour of the arroyo through which it led.
I found a convenient boulder on which to rest the weight of the dry bag for a few minutes before soldiering on. Now with each turn of the trail a gentle breeze, ever-cooling, became stronger the closer I progressed to the river.
Eventually, the last turn revealed the river, flowing milky green through a canyon of dark, smoky granite crisscrossed with seams of pink and orange. Shady box elders grew along its banks, and it was beneath one of these I slipped my load and sat, back against a smooth slab of rock.
I performed a mental check: legs – mildly rubbery. Shoulders – right one a little tingly. Neck – stiff. Armpits – ripe. Sweat – copious. All in all, not too bad for an old fella. I filtered some river water and drank deeply.
The others arrived a few minutes later, and we sat for a time, the pain of exertion subsiding, reflecting with the laughter of those for whom a challenge has been equalled, an ordeal now in the rearview mirror.
Soon we set to work, unrolling and inflating the boat and assembling the frame as the large, clumsy insects began to take flight in the rising heat of the day.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.