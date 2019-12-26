In about 35 years of writing this cooking column, I don’t believe I’ve ever written one exclusively on candy, but what better time than Christmas to do that.
My first experiment with making candy was when my dad and I made something that resembled fudge except it had molasses in it and he called it “goom gosh.” We never made it again because of course there was no recipe and it turned out more like syrup and we put it on ice cream. It wasn’t much for candy, but the memory of making that stuff with my dad remains.
Later I made fudge the old-fashioned way, with granulated sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, butter and milk. It always turned out grainy, and many years later I learned that if you put about half a teaspoon of baking soda in the mixture it will prevent the granulation and it doesn’t do anything to the flavor. It just improves the texture.
Making fudge with chocolate chips and marshmallow cream seemed like cheating because chocolate chips were already like candy.
White Christmas Fudge
- 2¼ cups sugar
- 1 tablespoon corn syrup
- ½ cup sour cream
- ¼ cup milk
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- ½ cup chopped candied or maraschino cherries
Combine sugar, corn syrup, sour cream, milk and butter in a heavy pan. Stir over moderate heat until the sugar is dissolved and mixture reaches a boil. Boil about 10 minutes to a hardball stage. Remove from heat and let stand until lukewarm, about an hour. Add vanilla and salt and beat until it holds its shape. Stir in the cherries and nuts. Pour into a buttered pan to cool and cut into squares.
Snow White Fudge
- 3 cups sugar
- 1½ cups whole milk
- ¾ teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- ½ cup dried chopped apricots
- ½ cup marshmallow crème
- 1/3 cup chopped walnuts
Mix sugar, milk and salt in saucepan. Stir and bring to a boil. Without stirring, cook to soft boil stage. Stir in butter and vanilla. Cool to lukewarm Add apricots and beat until the mixture holds its shape. Stir in marshmallow crème and walnuts. Beat until glossy. Spread in a pan and let set. Cut in squares.
Maple Walnut Fudge
- 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 cup maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons light corn syrup
- ¼ cup half-and-half
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup chopped walnuts plus additional walnut halves for garnish
Line an 8-inch pan with foil and butter the foil. In a large heavy saucepan stir together the brown sugar, sugar, maple syrup, corn syrup, half-and-half and salt and cook over medium heat, stirring and washing down any sugar crystals clinging to the side with a brush dipped in cold water until the sugar is dissolved completely. Boil until a candy thermometer reaches 238 degrees. (It probably won’t get that high at Salida’s elevation but cook until it reaches a hardball stage).
Remove from the heat, add butter and vanilla and without stirring them into the mixture, let it cool to 130 degrees. Beat with a wooden spoon until it loses its gloss and thickens. However, be careful not to beat too long or it will harden. Quickly stir in the walnuts and spread the fudge in the pan. Score the top into squares with a knife and put half a walnut on each square. Let cool and store in an airtight container with waxed paper between layers. Makes about 2 pounds.
Peanut Butter Fudge
- 4 cups sugar
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- 3 tablespoons light corn syrup
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter cut into small pieces
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 cup chunky-style peanut butter
- ½ cup coarsely chopped unsalted dry-roasted peanuts
Combine sugar, milk, corn syrup and a pinch of salt in a heavy pan and cook over moderate heat until sugar is dissolved. Cook until a candy thermometer reaches 238 degrees (or mixture reaches a hard ball stage). Remove from the heat, add butter and let sit without stirring until the mixture reaches 120 degrees. Stir in the vanilla, peanut butter and peanuts and beat with a wooden spoon for about 2 minutes or until the mixture begins to lose its gloss. Pour into a buttered 9-inch pan and let cool until it begins to harden. Then cut into square and cool completely before storing in an airtight container with waxed paper separating the layers. Makes about 2 pounds. This fudge is dense and crumbly.
Cream Cheese Fudge
- 6 ounces unsweetened chocolate
- 6 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
- 2 teaspoons evaporated milk or cream
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1½ cups chopped nuts (optional)
Line an 8-inch square pan with foil and butter the foil. Chop the chocolate into pieces and microwave until it melts, stirring every 30 seconds to prevent it from drying out on the edges. Place the cream cheese and milk in a bowl and beat until smooth. Add the melted chocolate and beat until well blended. Stir in the nuts by hand. Pour the mixture into the buttered pan and spread evenly. Let set at room temperature for about 3 hours or for an hour in the refrigerator. When set, cut into small squares and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.