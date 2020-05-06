by Becky Nelson
The mental, physical and other benefits of getting outside are many, and a boost of nature and fresh air can be essential for kids, not to mention the adults in their lives.
Children and adolescents need at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You don’t need fancy equipment to get moving or stay physically active, whether you choose to do it inside or outside. It can be as simple as doing jumping jacks, sit-ups or just moving more and sitting less.
Here are some ideas for activities:
Try motivating younger kids with simple challenges such as “Can you find …?” or “How far can you …?”
Play hide and seek.
Bust out soccer balls, sidewalk chalk, buckets and other toys like flying discs.
Jog, bike or roller skate around the block.
Play hopscotch on the sidewalk.
Walk, run or play fetch with your dog.
Have kids make up a jump rope routine to their favorite music.
Set up an obstacle course in the backyard (or even in the house).
Gardening can help kids learn to develop motor and sensory skills. It engages their senses, encourages an appreciation for the environment and gives them a sense of accomplishment. Depending on where you live, you may be able start some seeds in pots inside or prepare your garden plot.
If you’re not able to go outside, here are some ideas for bringing activity indoors:
Blow up balloons and try to keep them up in the air. Maybe hang a blanket as a net and play “volleyball.”
Use painter’s tape and create a hopscotch board on your living room floor or rug.
Play “marching band”: Children young and old may enjoy marching throughout the house; everyone gets a different instrument (pots and pans included).
Build an obstacle course indoors for smaller children using sofa cushions and cardboard boxes.
What about some unstructured play time? Rather than trying to re-create the schedule they had in school, consider giving kids time and opportunity to explore and get creative on their own. This can be especially welcome for tweens and teens who want more freedom and don’t want to be told what to do.
Give them some broad structure – e.g., no screens during certain hours – but let them choose what they want to do, whether it’s listening to music, drawing, reading or maybe cooking. If they don’t know what to do, offer some suggestions. Leave piles of books, board games, card games or art supplies where they have access.
Give them some chores. This won’t be their favorite activity, but you surely need the help and they need to contribute to the family’s well-being. Put your kids to work doing an easy project around the house. Assign them jobs such as dusting, mowing the lawn, doing dishes, wiping the counters, or folding laundry. Assign older kids dinner duty.
Becky Nelson is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.