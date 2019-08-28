by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
You can take all the necessary precautions to avoid having your dog and you come face to face with wildlife when you are hiking, but those encounters can occur, just as this local hiker relates:
One mid-morning last October our hiking club headed up a trail along a creek southwest of Salida. We each hiked at our own pace, so the lead hikers ended up a few hundred meters ahead of the tail end of the group. I happened to be third in line with the first two hikers already out of sight, around a switchback.
Suddenly two of the group’s dogs ahead of me started frantically barking. I yelled for the dogs to “come,” wondering why they were so atypically vocal. One dog raced past me down the trail. I looked up and saw an adult mountain lion standing about 20 feet away, just off the trail, with the other dog still barking at it.
I shouted “mountain lion” to alert the other hikers, picked up the dog and raised my other arm to appear bigger. Fortunately, the two hikers ahead of me came back down the trail, and another hiker behind me approached.
With four of us staring at him, the lion turned, leaped the creek and vanished into the forest.
We leashed the dogs and more vigilantly continued our hike.
In this situation, the mountain lion felt outnumbered and fled, which is the advantage of hiking with others. Had the hiker been alone, he would have had to take other actions.
He had already stopped, secured the dog and made himself look big. The important action was that the hiker did not turn and run, which would have prompted the lion to chase.
Had other hikers not arrived, he would have had to talk loudly and firmly to the lion in a low voice, making direct eye contact. Then he would have slowly started to back away to escape. In most situations, mountain lions, no longer feeling threatened, will not charge.
This basic approach also works with coyotes and black bears. Bear spray can also be used, aiming for the face. If an animal attacks, the only option is to fight back using anything you can, protecting your head and neck.
If you see any animal without it seeing you, quietly and slowly get out of its way, keeping your eye on it. It is not a selfie opportunity.
This also holds true with deer. Females can attack to protect their fawns and bucks during rutting season. During these times, it is best to leash your dog, especially since we abide with so many deer.
A hiker who knows his trails and its wildlife, is vigilant and has control of his dog will probably not have such encounters, but it is the wild. Anything can happen.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.