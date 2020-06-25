Some soon-to-be-released dog-centered books include two in the ever-popular Andy Carpenter mystery series by David Rosenfelt.
No. 21, to be released July 7, is “Muzzled.” A murder victim in an explosion “contacts” Andy’s wife for help in getting his dog returned. Obviously there is more to this story, and Andy reasons if this guy is so intent on having his dog back he should be listened to and helped.
“Silent Bite: All Is Not Calm or Bright,” book No. 22 in the Andy Carpenter series, has a release date of Oct. 13. Just in time for Christmas giving to your dog-loving friends and family, it is a Christmas-themed Carpenter mystery. After a Caribbean cruise his wife insisted on to get Andy in the holiday spirit, he returns to represent his friend’s friend charged with murder.
Books available now include:
“The Complete Healthy Dog Handbook”: There was no author listed as it is perhaps a collaborative work. It’s presented as Dr. Spock for dogs. According to this book, we (dog lovers) spend $10 billion a year on everything from A to Z for those furry pups of ours. The book is touted as readable, clear and complete: from designer dog breeds to changing vaccine protocols to cancer treatments and everything in between. It’s available online new or used.
“The Doggy in the Window” by Rory Kress explores the dismal world of puppy mills. After Kress purchases a puppy in NYC that came from Missouri she wonders how this happened and begins her search for answers. She interviewed government officials, breeders, humane organizations, veterinarians and researchers and animal welfare advocates.
She further wanted to know the real meaning of “standard care” mandated by the Animal Welfare Act. She was not pleased to find out how loose that definition was and allowed for practices that should not be tolerated. (I’m not sure I could read this. For many reasons. But it’s important to know someone has exposed this.)
For fans of Dr. Alexandra Horowitz there is a relatively newish book titled “Our Dogs, Ourselves: The Story of a Singular Bond.” Dr. Horowitz runs the dog cognition lab at Barnard College in New York City. Horowitz is the author of several canine-related books. I found those that I’ve read fascinating as she delves into the reasons behind dog behavior.
In this new book she puts to rest the thinking that dogs feel guilt. She states that it is instead a reaction to our anger. She may have a valid point there as my two pups sprout that look but then go on to repeat the very action I responded to with a not-so-happy demeanor. Horowitz tried to demonstrate through her research what dogs are actually doing and what they actually need.
There’s a start on some summer reading. There are many, many more books about our beloved canines out there, but no more room for me to write. Enjoy!
P.S. Breaking news: A new book I just started: “No Ordinary Dog” by Will Chesney, U.S. Navy SEAL, with Joe Layden. It’s about Cairo, the Belgian Malinois/shepherd mix who with SEAL partner Chesney was instrumental in the takedown of Osama bin Laden. So far it’s a powerful story of an extraordinary bond between Will and Cairo and all they went through together.
Judy Lore writes monthly for the Loyal Duke column and often about dog books.