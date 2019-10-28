by TaAnna Brown
Salida Regional Library
Book Review: “Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? Big Questions from Tiny Mortals About Death” by Caitlin Doughty.
My grandmother always used to tell me that a dog will lie down and die next to you, but a cat would ruthlessly eat you upon your death. I was a child when she first told me that, and I didn’t have Google to verify the truth in her statements. I had trust in her adult wisdom.
Caitlin Doughty has written a book, “Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs,” to answer (serendipitously) this very question, and then some. Evidently, I wasn’t the only one picking pets based upon loyalty after death.
Kids are full of questions. They don’t hesitate to ask and feel no embarrassment over asking questions that are particularly odd. Doughty, as a mortician and an author, travels the world to learn about death and cultural customs. In her travels, she answers many questions. The best questions come from kids.
“Young people were braver and often more perceptive than the adults. And they weren’t shy about guts and gore,” she said.
All the questions Doughty answers in the pages of her short book are asked by children. While the kids are doing the asking, most adults realize that these are brilliant questions, for the most part.
“What would happen to a dead astronaut’s body in space?” “What happens if you die on a plane?” “Can you donate blood after you die?” “Will my hair keep growing in my coffin after I die?” Great questions, none of which I knew the answer to. All of which, I greatly do want to know the answer to.
While the questions were asked from children, the answers are scientific and clearly explained. Usually, Doughty will give a bit of history with each explanation. For instance, one child wonders if his body will sit up and speak on its own after he dies. Doughty explains that nervous system firings can happen up to 12 hours after death. Bodies can create moans when moved and air is forced out.
Evidently, getting buried alive had been know to happen. In Germany, in the late 1700s, there were waiting mortuaries or “Leichenhaus.” The dead bodies would be put in a room with a male attendant. He would sit with the bodies, sometimes for days, to make sure they were really dead. In the city of Munich, you could pay a fee and walk among the dead, waiting for their final clearance to burial.
The question about giving Grandma a Viking funeral brings up a discussion on burial laws. Kids asked if they could keep relatives’ skulls after death, which leads to an explanation of Abuse of Corpse Laws. Thirty-eight states have laws that prevent the sale of human remains; however, in 2013 there were 454 human skulls listed for sale on eBay.
There are questions pertinent to our time and overcrowded world. “What if the cemetery is full of bodies and you cannot add any more?” Forgetting the obvious answer of cremation, the options are intriguing. Cemeteries are now being built up, as burial towers. The world’s tallest cemetery is in Brazil. There are 32 stories of graves, a restaurant, concert hall and gardens filled with birds.
Graves are also recycled. In Germany and Belgium public graves are allowed for a set time limit. When time is up, the family can pay to rent the grave for longer. If the family cannot pay, the body is moved to make room for a new dead person.
Doughty should be treasured for her unabashed writing about death. We are one of the few countries that really struggle with talking about death. She writes with a lighthearted spirit and humor, while at the same time answering questions we wouldn’t normally feel comfortable bringing up. Thank goodness for kids.
And yes, your cat might eat bits of you when you die. Not right away, but eventually, and with enough hunger, the cat will get around to it. Sadly, in most cases, so will your dog.
TaAnna Brown works the circulation desk and advises readers at Salida Regional Library.