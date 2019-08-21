by Ryan Wiegman
Salida Recreation
Salida Recreation is entering a new era with a whole new staff at the department. Let’s take a moment to meet everyone.
Mike “Diesel” Post has been the parks and recreation director for two months now. Diesel brings a wealth of knowledge and poise to the Salida Recreation Department that we are excited to have.
On Monday we welcomed our new recreation supervisor, Sara Law. Sara shows a passion for community and recreation, and we are excited to have her in our Recreation Department.
I am now the longest-tenured member of the department and have been with the city for a little more than a year. As the recreation coordinator, I have helped manage and facilitate many successful events and programs. I’m looking forward to adding more new programs and maintaining already successful ones.
I can speak for Diesel, Sara and myself when I say that we want to bring the best programs, activities and events that we can to Salida. Part of that process involves the community. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us if you have an idea, a question or a comment.
We also encourage every Salidan to be a part of the recreation master planning process. If you haven’t already done so, head over to 110percent.net/master-plan/salida-colorado to learn more about that process and get involved.
Contact us:
Diesel – Diesel.Post@cityofsalida.com.
Ryan – SalidaRaces@cityofsalida.com.
Phone – 719-539-6738.
Salida Bike Fest
kids’ activities
Soul Ride: 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Soulcraft Brewing, 28 W. U.S., followed by live music.
Now in its third year, the Soul Ride is a hit for all age groups. Ride your bike through the brewery and downtown, where you will stop at each of the local bike shop sponsors. As you return to the brewery with your proof of visiting all of the specified locations, everyone will enjoy one free drink (yes, that includes nonalcoholic drinks for the kids).
Costume contest: new this year. Upon returning to Soulcraft, costumes will be judged by Oveja Negra, and the top two adults and top kid costumes will receive prizes from Oveja Negra. To enter the costume contest, stop by Oveja Negra’s table at Soulcraft and get your photo taken and participant number assigned.
This year’s live music will open with Project 432 at 6:30 p.m. and then feature Indubious as the main act at Soulcraft.
Bike Decorating and Bike Parade: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Riverside Park. Families are encouraged to participate. Participants will have an hour to decorate their bikes before parading them around downtown and back to Riverside Park.
To participate, all you need is a bike and a smile. Salida Recreation will provide all bike decorations at the park.
Salida Bike Fest weekend also includes the Banana Belt Mountain Bike Race, a women’s group ride with Absolute Bikes, Salida History Tour, Monarch Crest Crank and other fun activities. For more information please visit SalidaBikeFest.com.
Youth scholarships
Did you know Salida Recreation offers youth scholarships for aquatic center memberships, swim lessons and most of our recreation programs? If you have financial need, or know of someone who does, please download the scholarship application from salidarec.com/scholarships, complete it and return it to the pool. You can also contact Ryan at 719- 539-6738 or salidaraces@cityofsalida.com.
Private swim lessons
These lessons are available upon request for all ages and abilities. Organize a group of your friends and save with a group lesson. Each lesson is 45 minutes. Prices include admission to the pool during your lesson. Stop in or call us at 719-539-6738 to set up your lessons today.
Promotions
During September, bring in proof of employment if you own or work for a restaurant and swim for free in our public pools.
Ryan Wiegman is events coordinator for the Salida Recreation Department.