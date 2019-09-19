“No man steps into the same river twice.” So proclaimed Heraclitus 25 centuries ago. While referring to the role of change as the universe’s only constant, his words ring true for both man and river.
Sitting on the banks of the Upper Colorado one evening several years ago, I paused to reflect on this truth. My mind drifted to the first – and last – time I had floated the Upper Colorado, 23 years prior, and of my disappointment, sitting on this same bank, in both the river and its surroundings.
Then, everything about the U.S. in general, and Colorado in particular, was still new, unfamiliar and in many cases downright puzzling. Something called “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter.” Cars the size of Third World apartments. Three-plate breakfasts. And then there was the river.
My ignorance of all things American extended to the Colorado. Never mind that the Grand Canyon wasn’t even in the same state. When the lady hired me over the phone from across the ocean, she mentioned her company ran the Colorado River, among others. Straight away I’d assumed the best – images of raging rapids, mile-deep scenery and rivers three parts water and two parts mud came to mind.
The Colorado, I was learning, was a long, multifaceted river, the Grand only a small, if spectacular, part of it. Up here in the headwaters, it was still much a fledgling. Rapids, something I was addicted to in those days, were few and far between.
But what disappointed me most was the heavy hand of humankind that lay upon what I had imagined a remote, untamed river – a railroad, replete with regular 10-engine, mile-long coal trains, highways, ranch land with barbed wire and No Trespassing signs and sprinkled urban settlements.
Into this mix was thrust a set of customers totally unprepared, and perhaps ill-informed, about the realities of multiday river trips. Suspicions had been aroused at the put-in, when the trip leader had explained that hair dryers and other electrical appliances would be of no use over the next three days.
“Well, what kind of facilities can we expect?”
Here, the trip leader brightened. “Well,” she enthused, “tonight at camp we don’t need to set up the groover. We have an outhouse.”
Things went downhill from there. The river was low, the days long and windy. By trip’s end, I was done with the river, done with humanity, not caring if I never saw the Upper Colorado again.
Fast forward to that evening several years ago, sitting on the banks of the river. I did the math. Twenty-three years since that fateful trip, and while little appeared to have changed with the river itself, much had changed within me. I now had an appreciation the role river corridors had, by necessity and for better or worse, played in the opening of the West.
The desire in me for the pursuit of adrenaline through raging whitewater had diminished. Something about becoming a father had seen a shift inside, the realization that I was now a part of a bigger whole than myself. Added to which, I now considered myself an angler rather than a whitewater guide, an ant to the honey of the Upper Colorado’s long grassy banks, languid pools and foamy back eddies.
So I sat, feet in the cool sand, watching as the fall evening closed in. From upstream, around a bend in the river, two kayaks floated, bobbing in tandem on the current.
As they approached, I discerned a young couple, perhaps late teens, each with an arm around the other’s back, gripping the deck of the opposite kayak. One said something, both laughed, and they shared a sip from the same can. One waved, and I waved back, raising a can of my own. I watched as they floated from sight, arms still locked, around the bend downstream.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.