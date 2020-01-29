Friday the 13th was a lucky day for me because it was the day I adopted Pip, a 12-year-old miniature schnauzer.
She may be a senior with some medical issues, but she fills my heart with love. Her story shows how to truly care for a dog and how wonderful a senior pet can be.
Pip’s previous mother was Phyllis Kittel, who was an active volunteer of Ark-Valley Humane Society, serving for a time on the board of directors. She truly loved animals.
She adopted Pip two years ago and saw that Pip received love, attention and outstanding medical care. Pip thrived. All neighbors in Mesa Antero, friends and family loved Phyllis. They all knew Pip because Phyllis loved her so much. Pip became used to visitors and was thrilled with the extra attention.
When Phyllis became ill, Pip would allow others to help care for her because Phyllis had created a home where Pip learned to trust humans. How fortunate that was, because when Phyllis was hospitalized, family and friends could care for Pip. Phyllis had left clear instructions about Pip and her special needs.
Sadly, Phyllis died Dec. 4. Pip needed a home, but Phyllis had informed family and neighbors what that new home should be. Phyllis was prepared, just as we all should be with our beloved pets. We never know when we may have to leave them.
Notice went out to AVHS and to other animal lovers about Pip. More than one person contacted me, knowing I had lost my 15-year-old miniature schnauzer, Destiny, in August.
The Mesa Antero “Pip-Care-Brigade” visited my home and scheduled a meet and greet for Pip and me. They wanted to be certain that Pip would be going to another home of love and care. Lucky for me, they felt that I could provide the forever home for Pip that would meet Phyllis’ loving, high standards.
Pip is a joy, pure unconditional love. She loves to go on walks and loves to be petted. Her eyes would make any heart melt. She is friendly with all my friends who have come to visit her.
Yes, she has a special diet and takes a couple of medications, but both are easy to provide. Her arthritis prevents me from picking her up or her jumping up on the sofa, so as a senior myself, I stay younger by sitting with her on the floor.
I am certain she misses Phyllis, just as I miss Destiny, but we have bonded. She follows me around the house and wags her cute little tail every time I talk to her. She is a very good listener.
My house and life are again complete because a loving, beautiful woman planned well for her beloved furry friend, Pip. Thank you, Phyllis.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.