Book review: “Down from the Mountain: The Life and Death of a Grizzly Bear” by Bryce Andrews.
Andrews made his presence known on the Western writing scene when he wrote “Badluck Way: A Year on the Rugged Edge of the West,” a memoir of his time working on a ranch in Montana. His time was spent battling wolf predation and his conscience.
“Down from the Mountain” is not much different. Once again, we meet Andrews in the Mission Mountains of Montana trying to reconcile a major predator with a human-filled landscape.
In 2002 a grizzly that came to be known as Millie came down from the Mission Mountains to the fertile valley, searching for chokecherries and fruit trees that have been there for years. She found U.S. 93 and farm homes, people, barking dogs and sullen cattle.
Most important to Andrews’ story is the fact that she found corn. The corn sustained her all summer and allowed her to gain enough weight to hibernate the winter. It also earned her a GPS tracking collar.
She wasn’t the only grizzly finding corn. At least 25 other grizzlies were feeding in this one particular cornfield. The bears were feeding on corn that was the main source of income for the farmer. A farmer with a producing cornfield can lose up to $10,000 a season due to loss of corn from bears.
Bears have food up high, although these sources are decreasing. Chickens and fruit trees are easier to access. The rise of small-scale hobby farms, with goats, llamas and chickens wandering about, with no electric fence, provides easy pickings for a grizzly.
Bears would be relocated but would often return to this easy source of calories. A return is often the signature on a death warrant for the bear.
Andrews has progressed over the years from working on the ranch to managing a ranch to eventually owning a small ranch. After a harrowing tale of a trip to the slaughterhouse, he decides to sell his shares and now finds himself working for the nonprofit People and Carnivores. This is where and why he and Millie the grizzly collide.
Andrews decides to put a three-wire electric fence around a farmer’s cornfield to keep the grizzlies out, including Millie. Much time is spent in technical writing about the fence. It’s tempting to skip it and search for the conclusion. Did the fence work?
Meanwhile, Millie has cubs and teaches them to feed on corn. She also meets a person with a gun who will forever change her life. She is shot in the face and becomes blind, losing the ability to smell, crippling for a grizzly. She is forced to chase her cubs away.
It is at this juncture, with Andrews hoping against all odds that the fence will work and Millie casting about in the valley, suffering and starving to death, that both stories become hopeless.
What is there to say? The end feels inevitable. Our population is growing. If you believe large predators deserve a spot on this land, this book will do nothing to set your mind at ease for the future.
For months now, I will picture in my head a lone grizzly, shuffling and bumping her way through the woods, blind and abscessed, full of buckshot. She is barely able to move her legs. Millie’s cubs are now in a zoo, circling and circling in a pen, never getting to breathe in Montana again. They will never eat an apple that doesn’t come from a supermarket.
Should you read this book? Yes. Hard truths are uncomfortable, but that’s no excuse for ignorance.
Andrews writes, “I am coddled by technology. If I pick up a rifle and aim well, a grizzly or any other beast will die. On a jet liner, I can outstrip snow geese winging north. Such a life makes it easy to forget the softness of my hands and the fragility of my top-heavy body. But in the woods, I did not feel strong, quick or even clever.”
We must not forget that we are also just nature, when stripped of all our defenses.
TaAnna Brown works the circulation desk and advises readers at Salida Regional Library.