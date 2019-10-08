Noah’s Dispersal Sale
To: Residents of Mount Ararat School District
Ref: Noah, visionary and livestock hauler recently returned from an exotic cruise, will be holding his first apré-cruise yard sale. Many items will be offered to tickle your nautical or agricultural fancy. All sales final, not guaranteed against mildew.
Included in the sale:
• Approx. 2,400 cages (wire, wicker, horsehair, iron, rope, screen, etc.)
• Lots of salt blocks
• Adjustable nose tongs (fit water buffalo, hippo and elephant)
• 1.2 million species of insects still frozen in a quart jar (could be used as parakeet feed or turned loose on the world)
• Two cans of Off
• One rhino twitch
• A mastodon fur coat (soon to be listed as endangered)
• Kangaroo teeth floats
• Set of teeth floats for small rodents
• Dried poultry waste, including pigeon, pelican, buzzard, banty, canary and condor
• Two dozen used but still serviceable scoop shovels
• Hoof nippers (fit any species from emu to gnu)
• 600 partially chewed wooden panels
• Box of assorted pills, including wildcat suppositories, camel antacid boli, Dramamine and Bear Butazolidin
• Two hog snares (will double as calving tool and snake catcher)
• Two life jackets for small mammals. Size prairie dog to porcupine
• A collection of specialty feeds: Eucalyptus Koala Chow, Bamboo Panda Chow, Bat Mosquito Chow, Mosquito Bat Chow and bag of M&Ms
• Crocodile balling gun
• Anteater tongue depressors
• Giraffe stomach hose
• Small library containing:
“How to Get Ahead in the New World Even Though Fish Have a Head Start”
“Practical Uses of Animal Waste from Caulking and Rudder Grease to Fertilizer and Finger Painting”
“How to Survive 40 Days and 40 Nights Cooped Up with a Man Who Keeps Saying, ‘Pretty Good Ark. ‘Eh, Mother?’ ”
“The Illustrated Guide to Sexing Amphibians, Newts and Domestic Fowl”
“Noah’s Captain’s Log entitled, ‘One More Day Like This and I’ll Never Get The Corn In’ ”
• And finally: Firewood (gopher) by the cubit