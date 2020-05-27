by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
One of the healthiest things we can be doing right now is get outside, and people in Chaffee County are doing just that, often accompanied by their dogs.
We are lucky we have so many beautiful places to walk while social distancing, but I have noticed and so have many others that owners are not picking up after their dogs. That is not healthy, as dog feces is a dangerous hazard.
It smells bad. It attracts flies. To step in it is nasty. However, that is not the real harm. It is poison that contaminates land and water, potentially causing illness and even death.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that one single dog dropping can contain 3 million fecal bacteria, along with parasites and viruses that can be passed to human adults and children as well as to other pets.
Found in dog feces are: bacteria, such as salmonella, E. coli, campylobacter, leptospira and MRSA; parasites, including: cryptosporidium, giardia, coccidia, hookworms, roundworms and tapeworms; and viruses, such as rabies, parvovirus, distemper and canine hepatitis.
If a person or an animal is infected by any of these, the results can be fever, rashes, diarrhea, vomiting, blindness, liver or nervous system damage or even death.
Some people believe dog poop is a natural fertilizer like cow manure, so there is no need to pick it up. That is not true. Cows are herbivores. Their feces is broken down plant matter, similar to compost. The canine diet and digestion are different, making dog feces highly acidic and poison to plants. Plus, the bacteria, parasites and viruses are deposited on the land too and then transferred to any human or animal who makes contact with the contamination.
When it rains, water washes the feces over more land and plants and eventually into the drainage system. That contaminated water is carried into local waterways, ending up in the recreational water where you swim and boat. Dog feces contaminates ponds, lakes, rivers and drinking water.
Studies indicate that about 90 percent of fecal coliform bacteria, which is used as a measure of water health and quality, is of nonhuman origin, mostly canine. It is considered so dangerous that it is in the same EPA pollutant category as oil and runoff from abandoned mines.
Dog poop is toxic. It can sicken and kill. It is the responsibility of dog owners to pick it up and safely discard it. It is the humane and conscientious thing to do for the sake of our land, water, wildlife, pets and fellow humans.
We currently have enough dire health concerns in our country. Please do not add one more by not picking up after your dog. Walk, run and bike with your best friend, but please, pick up his poop. With this simple act, you are saving lives.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.