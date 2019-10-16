Ark-Valley Humane Society’s fifth annual Cause for the Paws will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Come out and support AVHS during our biggest fundraiser of the year.
Enjoy delicious food catered by Kalamatapit and live music by Two Weeks in Fiji. Make sure to bring some cash to participate in one of our four games:
Wine Pull: Purchase a ticket for your chance to win a top-quality bottle of wine. Every player wins a bottle of wine generously donated from local liquor stores.
Balloon Pop: Try your luck at winning a gift certificate from a local business, like Elevation Beer Co., by popping one of the balloons.
Ears & Tails: Want to win a cash prize of $500 donated by the AVHS board of directors? Purchase a bead necklace and when the game starts, you’ll place your hands on your ears or tail. Terry will flip a coin and if your choice matches the coin flip, you get to stay in the game.
If not, you’re out and you turn in your beads. Want to stay longer? Buy multiple sets of beads to stay in the next round. One set of beads = one round. Last player standing is the grand prize winner.
Raffle prizes: Enter to win a raffle basket filled with goodies donated from local businesses. We have many great baskets this year. One basket is a “self-care” basket that features two wine tours from Vino Salida, massage or facial from Intentions Spa and more. Come out to see all the other great baskets.
All proceeds benefit the lifesaving work of Ark-Valley Humane Society. We hope to see you from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Salida SteamPlant.
Emy Luebbering is Ark-Valley Humane Society outreach coordinator.