Book review: “One of Us: A Biologist’s Walk Among Bears” by Barrie K. Gilbert.
Barrie Gilbert’s first encounter with a grizzly left him without an eye. A mother bear, perceiving a threat to her cubs, scrapes Gilbert’s skull with her tooth, leaving a furrow deep in the bone. A canine punctures Gilbert’s eye as he furiously punches her until he cannot anymore, and he finally lies still.
Gilbert writes, “I don’t really know bears at all. But then, does anybody? My first up-close grizzly encounter took place by surprise on a mountain ridge in northwest Yellowstone National Park, and it left me nearly dead 10 miles from the nearest road. The bear so resented my intrusion that she tore half my face off with one bite.”
Gilbert’s left eye was gone, his saliva glands missing, and he had blood loss two-fifths of his normal volume. Gilbert, in his nonaffective manner, writes, “My first raspy words to Bruce came from my throat, as my lips were somewhere over by my ear.”
This book is not about Gilbert’s horrific story of a grizzly attack on a mountain ridge in June 1977. This isn’t a book struggling with the repercussions of the attack. After all, as Gilbert says, “Many people are burdened with mental trauma worse than mine, though it’s not visible. I carried on with my same personality and rejoiced that my hands worked just fine. I was a handsome guy and still am (inside).”
Gilbert is a bear biologist, whose main research is studying bear and human interaction. Gilbert does field research on the Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska, where he believes that grizzlies and people can coexist if “humans can behave themselves.”
During the fall months on the Brooks River, there are plenty of salmon for the bears, which results in bears treating people like “annoying magpies.” Bears are obese from salmon, bellies drag on the ground. Gilbert writes that bears are much more tolerant in this food-rich environment than in an environment like Yellowstone, where the habitat is unproductive.
Bears in an environment where food is not plentiful will sometimes become aggressive. “Territorial aggression paid off when animals are food stressed, and that intolerance carried over to people.”
The majority of Gilbert’s book is his field work observations of bears interacting with tourists at Brooks River. At times, the writing can be long-winded and detailed, but it is a lesson plan on how we should deal with predators in the future. Gilbert advocates for less “hands-on” treatment for studying bears. He would prefer biologists don’t trap bears but use trail cameras, direct observation and hair-trapped DNA to study them, keeping the wild bears untouched by human hands.
“If we wish to have bears coexist with us, then more restraint and less aggressive dominance of wildlife is needed from humans.” He believes grizzlies develop more aggressive attitudes toward people after being handled by them.
Currently, there is no other place like the Brooks River in terms of potential of tourists to interact with wild bears. Not since the dumps at Yellowstone Park were open to the public to watch bears feed has there been such potential for human and bear conflict.
In 2017, 20,000 tourists came to watch and photograph bears on the Brooks River. Air taxis littered the beach, blocking a main path of bear travel. Gilbert argues that this overuse is an example of putting people in national parks but failing our wildlife in the process. “Katmai regularly violated best practices for standard bear viewing.”
Gilbert writes that growth in the parks, for the financial benefit of the government and for businesses that operate on public land, will ultimately hurt animals. Gilbert observed tourists clapping and hooting each time a bear would catch a salmon. The bears are tolerant, but what will happen during a year when the salmon don’t spawn and food is scarce?
Gilbert’s decades of research are impressive and insightful. To ensure positive encounters with apex animals, the government would need to put health of the wildlife population over economics and commercial interests. Gilbert is not hopeful, but he fights the battle with his research and his writing.
This book may draw interest with the bear attack, but readers should persevere for the insightful lesson on what bear management should encompass, not just for biologists, but for everyone.
TaAnna Brown works the circulation desk and advises readers at Salida Regional Library.