First, your dog’s version of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” which he wrote eagerly in his attempt to please you:
On the first day of Christmas my human gave to me a bright shiny Super Frisbee.
On the second day of Christmas my human gave to me two food-packed Kongs and a bright shiny Super Frisbee.
On the third day of Christmas my human gave to me three squeaky toys, two food-packed Kongs and a bright shiny Super Frisbee.
On the fourth day of Christmas my human gave to me four bones to chew, three squeaky toys, two food-packed Kongs and a bright shiny Super Frisbee.
On the fifth day of Christmas my human gave to me five belly rubs, four bones to chew, three squeaky toys, two food-packed Kongs and a bright shiny Super Frisbee.
(At your dog’s request, you can add the remaining repeated phrases).
On the sixth day of Christmas my human gave to me six games of fetching.
On the seventh day of Christmas my human gave to me seven soft, warm sweaters.
On the eighth day of Christmas my human gave to me eight yummy dog treats.
On the ninth day of Christmas my human gave to me nine spots for napping.
On the 10th day of Christmas my human gave to me 10 sites for walking.
On the 11th day of Christmas my human gave to me 11 heartfelt praises.
On the 12th day of Christmas my human gave to me 12 times the loving.
And now your cat’s version of “The 12 Days of Christmas”:
“Are you kidding? You think I am going to all that work to humor you and let you know what I want? It is your job as my human to know what I want and when I want it!
“And I also would prefer if you would stop singing that annoyingly repetitious song.
“Thank you.
“Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.”
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.