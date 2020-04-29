by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
April 19-25 was National Volunteer Week. According to the White House proclamation, “It is an opportunity to recognize and honor the countless individuals who selflessly invest in the lives of others. They make extraordinary contributions to individuals, families, neighborhoods, communities and our nation.
“These people serving in community and charitable organizations, faith-based institutions and nonprofits fulfill critical needs and challenges, fostering a spirit of kindness and goodwill.”
Our county and all its organizations, including Ark-Valley Humane Society, join the nation in thanking these special people.
As with so much of our lives today, volunteering has changed. Many of the places we went to offer our time, talents and skills are closed. Social distancing has altered our method of human contact. Needs have changed.
What has not changed is that desire we humans have to help.
Volunteers are now:
• Coming out of retirement and returning to their medical fields to fight COVID-19.
• Making masks and other protective wear needed by the medical community, first responders and essential workforce.
• Preparing, collecting, packaging and delivering food to those in need.
• Shopping and running errands for home-bound, high-risk individuals.
• Tutoring and mentoring students online.
• Setting up blogs, Zoom, Facebook and other online sites to inform, support, inspire and entertain.
• Leading online classes.
• Checking in on friends and neighbors with calls, texts, emails and cards.
• Making signs, putting stuffed animals in windows, singing, dancing and howling from homes to lift spirits and say thank you to those on the frontlines.
The list goes on and on because it is our human nature to help, to volunteer. All volunteers deserve recognition and thanks. They are making a difference.
Here in Colorado, volunteers still continue to help care for our land and animal life but now in different ways. Those who volunteer for AVHS may not be walking dogs and playing with cats.
However, they are:
• Collecting and donating wet food for cats and dogs in foster care.
• Participating in Virtual Tails on the Trail.
• Drawing pictures of pets for the Good Pet/Bad Portrait Fundraiser.
• Fostering dogs and cats to free the shelter during this pandemic.
If you would like to join these volunteers in any of these ways, visit our website, Ark-Valley.org.
The staff and the animals they care for would appreciate your help. And you would benefit by fulfilling that human need to help others. No “act” is too small. We all are in this together, and together we will pull through.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.