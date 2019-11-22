The recent months of 2019 are memorable for many of us who live in and around Salida. The memories are deeper than what might have been expected with the Decker Fire.
The sky was filled with lightning bolts on Sept. 7, and by the following afternoon the fire was first reported. The fire evolved to burning about 9,000 acres.
What I remember most about the fire was the warmth and strong sense of community that it brought.
The warmth of the fire provided many new experiences. Unfortunately, animals were displaced. However, this displacement herded a mountain lion onto our back deck on the morning of our evacuation. This was the first sighting of a lion that we’d experienced in the 16 years we’ve lived in our house on Methodist Mountain. This prompted us to keep our pets inside (or on a leash) and made the upcoming evacuation easier. Thank you, Mrs. Mountain Lion.
On the very early morning of Oct. 2, we and many others were evacuated/displaced and were instructed to check in at the fairgrounds. The warmth shown by the community was incredible.
Prior to the evacuation, we’d been to several community fire meetings. Although the meetings had large turnouts and there was definitely apprehension, the many expert professionals with excellent communication skills gave us assurance that the community was being taken care of.
Consequently, you could tell the community appreciated the fire workers and law enforcement personnel. There were posted signs/posters/banners around town, waving and thank yous, articles in the paper, lemonade stands, etc. At one of the meetings, a fire worker who had been active for many years (30 or more?) commented that there was only one other fire where he’d felt such appreciation.
On the eve of the evacuation, we’d been to a community fire meeting. We were told that, unless some unforeseen weather conditions occurred, the fire was somewhat under control. Well, unforeseen winds occurred and partnered with the dry fuel, warm weather and low humidity. This brought the fire over the Methodist Mountain peak, across Rainbow Trail and down the mountain toward our house.
We couldn’t see the approaching fire from our windows easily, but some calls from our neighbor and a good friend down the hill quickly pushed us from slow-mode packing to adrenal-rush packing. Fortunately I had all the pet supplies (food, cat carrier, leash, medications, dog bed, important papers, etc.) packed up.
Both Kersey and Oscar followed us closely around the house as we took pictures off the wall, etc. Both of them stayed contained in our room as we loaded boxes into our vehicles and as embers fell around us. Both of them knew something was up, and I suspect they knew it wasn’t just us packing for a trip.
When we got the evacuation call at about 3 a.m., Kersey, Oscar and I headed down the hill to help some friends pack and my husband stayed to hose down the deck. We both immediately started getting offers for places to stay and to inquire about our situation.
The support at the fairgrounds check-in was also incredible. Despite it being the wee hours of the morning, Red Cross and Ark-Valley Humane Society were there with food, water, comfort, support and information about how to get ourselves and animals arranged for the evacuation. Throughout the entire evacuation, both groups strongly merged with the other support individuals, groups and businesses to make the evacuation as easy as possible.
We’d opted to stay throughout the evacuation at our good friend Liz’s house. However, I decided to spend the rest of what was left of the evacuation morning in my car at the fairgrounds parking lot so I could get Oscar into boarding early. Kersey kept me warm as she and I nestled among the many boxes in the car. Oscar meowed complaints and confusions at being kept in his cat carrier.
As soon as Wag-n-Tails opened, I called and then headed there to drop off Oscar. Since the dog food had been stashed in my husband’s vehicle, which was at our house, they generously gave me a cup of free food for Kersey’s breakfast. After the evacuation, I picked up Oscar and Wag-n-tails insisted it was a donation that they were doing for all the evacuees.
There are many forms of warmth. The warmth of a dog-human relationship has been recognized many times in this column. Kudos to all of our community members who further demonstrated the warmth of the human-human relationship.
Laura Pintane is a local dog trainer, a member of Salida Dog Club and an advocate of warmth in relationships.