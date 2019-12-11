by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Share the holidays with your furry, four-legged friends. Keep the days merry and bright by decorating with your cats’ and dogs’ safety in mind.
The Christmas tree with dangling ornaments and bright lights attracts our pets as their new big toy. Be certain it is securely anchored. Keep your animals out of the room if a human is not there to monitor playful activity.
Do not let pets drink water in the tree stand as it becomes a breeding ground of bacteria. Do not use additives. They might prolong the life of the tree but can poison your furry loved ones.
Pick up pine needles and keep pine cones out of reach. Both are toxic, choking hazards and potential causes of intestinal blockages.
Keep holly, mistletoe and lilies out of reach or just avoid them. They are poison to our pets. Holly causes nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Mistletoe results in gastrointestinal upset and cardiovascular problems. Many varieties of lilies can cause kidney failure for cats. Poinsettias might make your pet ill but are not as toxic.
Tinsel is a particular attraction to cats. If they swallow it, their digestive tracts can be obstructed, resulting in vomiting, dehydration and maybe surgery.
Beware of candles. If they’re lit, animals can get burned or start fires. Be certain they are on a stable surface and not near the edge. Never leave lit candles unattended. Be certain to keep fireplace screens in front of those warm fires.
Keep wires, batteries and glass/plastic ornaments out of reach and don’t use edible decorations. Wires can shock or pull down what is attached. Batteries can burn the mouth and esophagus if punctured by sharp teeth. Swallowing a broken ornament can damage the mouth and digestive tract. Edibles are not healthy pet snacks.
When gift wrapping, keep your pet away. Wrapping paper, string and ribbon could cause intestinal blockages. Be careful about leaving wrapped gifts under the tree where your pets can get to them.
Our furry companions are our gifts. Our love for them cautions us to keep them safe from our holiday cheer. That is how we give back to them for their unconditional love.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.