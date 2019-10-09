by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Two months ago I had to make the heart-wrenching decision to help my beloved 15 year-old miniature schnauzer Destiny cross the “rainbow bridge.” Many of you have had to make that difficult choice for your precious pet. You experienced the anguish of having to assess your dog’s quality of life to determine if it was too poor and full of suffering to continue on.
What made this decision more difficult for me is that Destiny’s physical health was still fairly good. Her suffering was emotional and mental due to canine dementia, cognitive dysfunction syndrome.
I did not know this occurred in dogs. It does and is as devastating as it is in humans. I want those of you who so love your dogs to know of its existence.
Recognizing symptoms early is difficult because they are so subtle. There is not yet a cure and causes are not well-known. As dogs of all breeds age, most will show signs of cognitive decline but not have the syndrome. Many cases are undiagnosed.
Symptoms that should prompt you to talk to your veterinarian include:
Repetitive behaviors such as wandering, pacing and circling.
Failing to remember everyday routines.
Getting lost in familiar places.
Staring into space or at walls.
Disorientation and confusion.
Walking into corners or other tight spaces and unable to get out.
Loss of interest in toys, activities and others.
Lethargy.
Disrupted sleep-wake cycles
Unwarranted vocalizations such as barking, growling or moaning.
Extreme anxiety.
Aggressive behaviors.
House soiling.
Over-eating or not eating.
Many of these are signs of medical issues, but if your vet rules those out, dementia is a possible diagnosis. The vet may then recommend some dietary changes or medications that might slow the progression of the disease.
You can help by staying calm and positive, continuing to provide gentle mental and social stimulation. Maintaining a consistent routine and fixed environment is also beneficial. Lots of loving and reassuring is essential.
It is difficult to predict the progression of the disease. Destiny had a good quality of life for over a year. Then with no warning nor reason, over the course of one month she declined quickly. I again turned to my vet, and behavior expert friends at Ark-Valley Humane Society. When they heard she was confused and anxious most of the day, showed no spark for life and was so confused she had no sense of her own identity, they advised that it was time to make the difficult decision. They compassionately explained how Destiny’s mental and emotional suffering was as great as any physical pain. I needed to grant that ultimate act of love and bring her peace.
It was difficult for me to grasp, but canine dementia is devastating and has to be treated as any physical disease. That is the act of love for our precious dogs.
Judy Hamontre is a volunteer with Ark-Valley Humane Society.