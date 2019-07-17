by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Ever watch a funny dog video, a retriever playing fetch in the water or a child rolling on the ground with her new puppy? What happens? You laugh.
Our canine friends often make us laugh with their goofy looks, unpredictable or silly behaviors, playful nature and displays of unconditional love. That laughter boosts our health.
Laughter lowers blood pressure, improves cardiac health, reduces stress hormone levels, boosts the immune system, triggers the release of endorphins, produces a general sense of well-being and may help us live longer. Laughter is the best medicine. And dogs make us laugh.
They greet us at the door with wagging tails, goofy smiles and wet kisses. They dance on hind legs or spin in circles when served their food, every meal. They bring us their leashes to go for a walk or toys to play. They put a paw on our leg or rest a head on our lap when we need cheering. My schnauzer even selects the sweater she wants to wear. They are entertainment and unconditional love. Happy can be our only response.
Some sing with our music and dance to our tunes. My friend’s pug, Bruno, watches baseball with her and high-fives every time her Cubbies score. Another friend’s Lab prefers Animal Planet and “talks” to her throughout the show.
Dogs play with sheer joy and abandon, entertaining us as they do. They often invent their own games. Scooby, a Cairn terrier, plays fetch by returning the ball in his mouth partway and then putting it down and pushing it the rest of the way with his nose. Ollie, a beagle, returns the toy, only to take it away when his owner goes to pick it up. Pretty soon the owner, Mary, is fetching.
Trixie, a border collie, loves to play in the water. She puts the garden hose in the outdoor tub and waits for her owner to turn on the water. Junior, a beagle, ignores the squirrels who taunt him and slides down his boy’s slide.
The funny list goes on and on. Google funny dog videos. You will laugh.
Even better is to laugh with your own dog. If you have no furry friend, it is time to adopt. A great dog, guaranteed to make you laugh and waiting for a Forever Home, is at Ark-Valley Humane Society. Check online at ark-valley.org or visit any day, noon-5:30 p.m. at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista. Adopt, love, be loved, laugh and be healthy.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.