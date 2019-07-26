People tease me because I iron bed sheets as well as pillowcases. Once you get used to the soft feeling of ironed sheets, it is hard to give up ironing them smooth.
For the record, one irons the threads smooth, not the wrinkles out. Obviously, once sheets are folded and stacked in the linen cupboard, they get creased and wrinkled.
I liken ironing to other mindless chores, such as dusting or vacuuming or watering the garden. Such thoughtless activities could be looked upon as daydreaming time, and I believe daydreaming time is a good thing.
One’s mind can be anywhere on anything, i.e., remembering what you forgot to do, sending off a new baby gift, philosophical questions about right and wrong, what you should have said during that argument, last night’s dream, etc.
A government-funded study could be conducted to determine how many hours of daydreaming lower blood pressure or contribute to overall happiness.
I don’t think women ever liked ironing, especially in the summer. Before nonwrinkle fabrics and dryer sheets, we didn’t have a choice. I remember my mother taking clothes off the line and sprinkling those to be ironed with water from a spray bottle, putting them in a plastic bag, awaiting ironing. Probably most women remember their mothers talking about “standing over a hot iron” or was that “hot stove.” We don’t do either of those so much anymore.
While I was ironing sheets the other day, I was thinking about all this: being teased (I draw the line at ironing towels and I mention that because there are people who do iron towels), about how it allows a drifting mind to consider important things, and that mental downtime is valuable.
I considered Trump’s latest pronouncement, problems with immigration, irrigation (of the garden), migration and fertilization (right to life).
I thought how conceptually it is a blessing that there are mindless tasks that allow mental freedom. That it is too bad that our modern culture eschews ironing as well as other manual tasks, that we endeavor to free up our time to do more important things, such as reading “The Odyssey” or “Ulysses,” writing the Great American novel, none of which we ever do.
The point I’m working to is that what your mother ridiculed as “daydreaming” is not a bad thing. Thinking isn’t something we should feel guilty about. In fact, our society would be a lot better off if we had more manual things to do so we could turn our minds to the mess we’ve made of situations.
Just for conversation’s sake, I’ll say the more timesaving devices in a majority of U.S. homes, the more absurd people get. We have more time to consider insults about even minor disagreements.
If we had to manually wash dishes and write letters, we would be forced to think about things before we blow our mouths off. Or worse, we blow someone away. If we gave issues more thought, we might think the problem through to see that the other person’s viewpoint may have even a scintilla of merit.
We don’t have to call everyone out all the time on every slight. Physically tired Americans might just be thankful to sit in our homes we worked hard for, with our families and dogs, enjoy some private time and let perceived slights go without response.
And get out the ironing board or go out and water the lawn.