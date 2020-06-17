by Sarah Green
Family & Youth Initiatives
The uncertainty and stress we are all experiencing right now is wearisome. As a parent, I know the normal pressures of parenting well and keeping up financially are enough to last a lifetime. But now it is augmented with additional expectations and restraints, which increase stress.
Experiencing stress in itself is not negative, rather studies show the perspective we choose regarding how we see stress in our lives and what we do with it has a greater impact on our health than the stress itself.
Stress is a biological reaction that keeps us safe, keeps us thinking, moving and able to problem solve, helps us through difficulties and strengthens our resolve.
Stress can give way to change, whether it’s something personal or societal. Stress can move us to take action on something we’ve avoided, whether finding a new job, seeking a therapist or standing up for ourselves and policy change, like we are now seeing with the protests.
Stress plays an important part in our lives, and seeing it that way helps us navigate pressures more effectively. I don’t mean to minimize the fact that chronic stress and PTSD have a huge impact on our lives and health. Nor do I mean to insinuate that public policy that creates systems of oppression and stress is ever OK. What I mean to say is that the experience of stress sends us a message and can shift us out of indifference and into action.
At Family & Youth Initiatives (FYI), we talk a lot about protective factors. One of those factors is parental resilience, or the ability of the parent to constructively cope with or bounce back from challenges. Here are a few steps to build parental resilience around stress.
First, recognize and acknowledge the stress. When we try to avoid thinking about it, our stress tends to resurface more frequently. By acknowledging it, the stress moves from a fearful reactive place (the amygdala) in our brains to a place where we can be more thoughtful and deliberate.
Pay attention to what the real issue is and own it. For example, my 5-year-old might be throwing extra tantrums lately, and I’m blaming her for my stress. When I look deeper, I recognize that I’ve been worried about losing my job during the pandemic, and she’s reacting to my behavior. Recognizing the root allows me to make effective changes.
Do something with your stress. Stress is a message to us, a way to tell us that a change might be needed. For example, I’m stressed about our world and that I’m not raising my two white teen boys with enough understanding of the injustices in this country.
So, in response, we’ve started watching weekly documentaries on social justice (e.g., “Inequality for All” and “13th”) and talking about the issues and the things we can do to make a positive difference daily.
Sometimes doing something with your stress means reaching out to friends or a therapist for support and guidance. Sometimes it means using your creative side to draw, paint, write, meditate, pray, sing, dance and craft for change and healing. Seek out the help and support you need.
Finally, involve your children. At an age-appropriate level, don’t be afraid to voice your worry, concern or fear as long as you also express a solution, something you can do with your stress. Ask what your children are thinking and feeling, and let them help find solutions.
Reflect back their feelings and ask questions. For example, “I see you’re disappointed about not seeing your cousins this summer. What do you think a solution could be? What would help you with that disappointment?”
We are surrounded by unknowns and insecurities that are increasing the daily stress we’re carrying. We get to choose what we do with our stress. What steps will you take?
Sarah Green is the family program coordinator for Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives.