by Judy Lore
Ark-Valley Humane Society
In the 2014 book “Travels with Casey: My Journey Through Our Dog-Crazy Country,” Benoit Denizet-Lewis writes about his four months on the road seeking out dog-crazy folks across America to learn more about his own dog, Casey.
He feels he has somehow not bonded appropriately with his 9-year-old Labrador/golden mix and wants to ask others what he should be providing for Casey.
He shares his anxieties with his therapist, who wishes him luck on his journey but says he thinks the issue revolves more around Denizet-Lewis than his dog. The therapist has a resident dog as part of his practice and makes the argument that Casey seems fine and he’s been with him all these years and seems content.
Denizet-Lewis spends a lot of time hoping Casey gets accustomed to traveling the country in his rented recreational vehicle. Casey doesn’t care for the bed in the RV and spends most of his time while the RV is on the road squashed between the driver’s seat and the passenger seat.
Follow along on the journey, meeting people espousing PETA, which he doesn’t care for and neither do I (and I can understand why considering their philosophy); to Caesar Milan, the Los Angeles dog trainer; to the North Carolina mountain man who keeps wolves and wolfdogs to educate the public; to the two cowboy ranchers in Gunnison; to how he managed to take in a reservation dog as a pal for Casey; and many more intriguing folks.
My complaint about the book is he puts his own issues in way too often. The people who love dogs whom he met along the way were very interesting though. I agree with his therapist that the problem is his more than Casey’s.
“The History of the World in Fifty Dogs” by Mackenzi Lee.
Informative? Very. Witty? Definitely. Looking for a book that entertains as well as educates? This book will hold your attention and give you pause when you discover little-known facts about the role of dogs for famous leaders and important moments in history.
It’s written more or less chronologically, beginning with Abuwtiyuw, history’s first recorded dog with a name in BCE Egypt, and ending with the first dog in 2003 to officially climb to base camp at Mount Everest in Nepal.
In between there are intriguing factoids in 48 more two-page essays about the incredible deeds and equally unbelievable actions of these dogs. Example: In the late 17th century Isaac Newton was almost ready to publish his theories about gravity when his Pomeranian (larger than today’s Poms) knocked over the oil lamp, and all Newton’s papers on the table being edited by him were burned beyond recovery. It took another year or so for Newton to reconstruct and publish his findings.
But first he had to get through a period of depression about losing so much information, so he spent months in bed with his Pom Diamond recovering. No hard feelings apparently. This would be a great book to give as a gift to any dog-lover.
With so many well-written books about canines these days, it’s hard to keep up with all the worthwhile ones, but I’ll keep on keeping on.
Judy Lore is a volunteer writer for Ark-Valley Humane Society and human companion to two dogs.