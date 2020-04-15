Be kind, stay safe and wash your hands.

Family & Youth Initiatives
We know poverty, unemployment, social isolation, unfamiliar stresses and community characteristics are all contributors to a rise in child abuse and neglect.
These are all issues many of us did not face on a daily basis just two months ago. While the poverty rate in Chaffee County has hovered around 10 percent in recent years, the percentage will climb significantly over the next few months. No one knows when this COVID-19 event will end or how long the effects will be felt. Many different time frames have been given by different economic and health experts for when normalcy will return.
Additionally, social isolation may have a significant negative affect on families and children. It’s not a trivial thing to be cut off from human contact with our friends. We will feel our support networks have been taken from us. We will mourn the feeling of loss from missed events, life benchmarks like birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and even funerals.
We at Family & Youth Initiatives are still here and working hard to reach out and assist in any way the situation will allow to support families, children and youth in our community. Below are some tips for everyone.
Don’t binge watch COVID-19 news coverage. There is too much conflicting information injected with politics coming from questionable sources and being sensationalized. Consider checking in with the Chaffee County Public Health website a few times a week (chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus).
Avoid drugs and alcohol. Increased drug and alcohol use are a normal response to increased stress. Child abuse and neglect have a significant link to drug and alcohol use and abuse. Limiting use can also benefit your own health and well-being.
Stick to a routine. It sounds so simple, but we all get a bit lazy when stuck at home. Everyone in the household should shower or bathe daily. Wear normal daytime clothes – this adds to a sense of normalcy. Keep to the same routine as before in regard to bedtimes, meal times and play time.
Play! Everyone benefits when we let go of the inhibition to play. Play board games, card games, complete a puzzle, make fun videos and share them, make up your own silly game just for you and your family. But most importantly, don’t take any of it seriously – that is what play is all about.
As a family, keep a gratefulness jar. Fill it every day with one or two things you are grateful for in your life: a friend who called, a moment when you helped each other, help you received or a moment in nature. Fill the jar and read them together at the end of each week.
Chaffee County is pulling together like never before. There are resources available to everyone in these difficult times. For mental health issues, contact Solvista Health (719-539-6502). For financial help, including unemployment and food assistance, contact the Department of Human Services (719-530-2500). To report suspected abuse or neglect, call 1-844-CO-4-KIDS (1-844-264-5437).
Family & Youth Initiatives supports families, children and youth through a variety of programs. Please contact us at Donna.Golden@state.co.us.
Be kind, stay safe and wash your hands.
Tom McConaghy is a community prevention specialist at Family & Youth Initiatives, the prevention division of Chaffee County Department of Human Services. Reach him at tmcconaghy@chaffeecounty.org.