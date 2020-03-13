It’s not a good idea to trim a dog’s whiskers. At the base of these hairs are follicles packed with nerves that send sensory messages to the brain.
Vibrissae (whiskers) are long coarse hairs protruding from their muzzle, jaw and above their eyes that allows the dog to experience the world through touch.
Vibrissae is from the Latin vibrio which means to vibrate.
Whiskers differ from normal hair because they are innervated which means they are directed by the nervous system.
Trimming and removing a dog’s whiskers can remove these sensory advantages and lead to confusion and lack of spatial awareness.
Dogs feel vibrations to these whiskers and sense the world around them more keenly than they do with their eyes.
Information is received through them about special relationships, i.e. size, shape and speed of nearby objects.
Some breeds use their whiskers the same way smaller mammals do – to determine if they can fit through small spaces.
Without much scientific inquiry, some wonder if dogs can use them to find food as do rats, seals, walruses and other nocturnal and aquatic mammals.
Grazing animals like horses use their abundant whiskers to find their food since they can’t see directly in front of their muzzles.
That is essential for these animals. Dogs also use their whiskers to help keep their head above the water when swimming.
With dogs you can read their emotions by observing their whiskers.
When fearful, the whiskers move backwards closer to their cheeks.
Angry, hunting, or alert, the whiskers sweep forward.
The chin whiskers rarely move much. Might this indicate a defensive strategy during possible combative situations with other dogs or predators? Some scientists believe so.
Whiskers vary among individual dogs. Some dogs have many while others have few to none.
It’s not the whiskers that actually “feel.”
Touching them creates vibrations to the underlying nerves and that’s what the dogs feel.
They act as antennae in low light situations allowing dogs to avoid walls and other objects.
They even feel air currents – which may explain why my dogs don’t like being out in high winds.
Whiskers detect potential danger to a dog’s face. Touch the whiskers on one side and your dog is likely to turn her head in the opposite direction, blink or close her eye. Whiskers shed naturally just like hair and do grow back.
