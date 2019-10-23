by Sara Law
Special to The Mail
With Halloween just around the corner, the Salida Recreation Department and Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center are excited to get into the holiday spirit.
We will start the celebrations by hosting a Spooktacular Camp Friday on Friday. Camp Friday is led by Salida Recreation and provides activities for kids ages 5-8 years old from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays.
We will start the day at Salida Regional Library to read some (age-appropriate) ghoulish ghost stories and even learn how to get your very own library card. The afternoon will be spent at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, where we will go on a treasure hunt, make sock puppet monsters and other Halloween arts and crafts.
Join us at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 as we host a spooky gymnastics performance at Alpine Park, where our gymnasts get to show off the skills they have learned through the eight-week gymnastics session. We know you are going to be blown away by their performance! If you are interested in participating in next session’s gymnastics starting in November, keep an eye on our social media for more information. Follow us on Facebook at @salidapoolandrec or on instagram @salidarec.
Be sure to stick around Alpine Park since the witches’ dance will start at 6:15 p.m. to enchant you with their dancing and bewitch you with their broomsticks.
As we nurse our candy hangovers, we will have other exciting Camp Fridays to look forward to:
Nov. 1: Get to know your parks and pool: Join us at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut for a day of adventure at our local parks (weather pending) and then a pool party in the afternoon. Be sure to take a change of clothes and a swimsuit for your child. Pool noodles will be provided if asked, but if your child has their own floatie they would like to take, they are welcome to.
Nov. 8: Going green recycling: Join us to learn more about our local recycling center at Angel of Shavano Recycling. We will take a tour of the center and then come back to the Scout Hut to put what we learned into practice with a recycling scavenger hunt.
To learn how to register your child, visit salidarec.com/fridays/ or call the aquatic center at 719-539-6738.
Did you know? Salida Recreation offers youth scholarships for aquatic center memberships, swim lessons and most of our recreation programs. If you have financial need or know of someone who does, please download the scholarship application from salidarec.com/scholarships complete it and return it to the pool. You can also email Sara Law at recreationsupervisor@cityofsalida.com for more information.
Sara Law is Salida recreation supervisor.