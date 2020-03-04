by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Pit bulls are among the most lovable dogs in the world. Unfortunately, due to years of misinformation and bad press, they are also among the most misunderstood dog breeds. The truth is they make great family pets.
Kennel clubs say pit bulls are not a breed but a term used to describe the American pit bull terrier, the bull terrier, the American Staffordshire terrier and the Staffordshire bull terrier, all of which are easily confused.
“Pit bull” for the general public has become a catch-all, generic term used to describe a category of dog based on physical appearance rather than on genetics or lineage.
Their characteristics include a medium to large-sized body with a stocky muscular build and longish torso, a short whip-like tail that ends in a point, short smooth coat of varying colors, small to medium-sized ears set on a broad, flat head and a wide jaw with a mouth that appears to be forever smiling.
These descriptions vary because pit bulls are a mix between different types of bulldogs and terriers.
Pit bulls are growing in popularity. According to recent shelter and veterinary population data, pit bull-type dogs and pit bull-type mixes make up nearly 20 percent of dogs in the United States.
American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shelter data reveals they are the third most-popular in adoption counts. Veterinary data substantiates they are the fifth most-popular dog type in the U.S.
Pit bulls have been popular in the U.S. going as far back as World Wars I and II, when they were declared “America’s Dogs” and prominently featured on posters for their military heroism.
They continue to serve today as K-9 police dogs, service dogs, therapy dogs and family pets.
They love people and are eager to please their humans, making them easy to train. Studies show they consistently achieve excellent temperament scores, making them great with kids.
Recent American Veterinary Medical Association studies identified this breed as no more proportionately dangerous than other dog types: “It’s not the breed that matters but how a dog is raised and handled.”
Pit bulls are healthy. Most do not have weight issues and are not as prone to disease as some other dog breeds. Their short coat does not require much grooming.
They are an athletic breed and like action, this makes them great workout companions. They like to exercise but do not obsess about it.
“Pitties” love to play, wiggle, receive belly rubs and kisses. They excel at cuddling. While many dogs view hugging as an aggressive sign of dominance, pit bulls love to be held by humans. They are the breed most likely to curl up and snuggle with you. They’re affectionate and like when you show them affection.
Care for and love a pit bull, and he will be your loyal, devoted friend forever. One named Bubba at the Ark-Valley Humane Society is waiting for you now.
Judy Hamontre is a volunteer with Ark-Valley Humane Society.