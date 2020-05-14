Pollinators, including hummingbirds, bats, bees, butterflies, beetles, flies and wasps, are essential to the production of nearly one-third of our food supply.
Many beneficial insects also use pollen and nectar to prolong their survival and provide biological control in our gardens. Beneficial insects such as ladybeetles, green lacewings, syrphid flies, parasitic wasps, ground beetles and arachnids help to protect our crops and ornamental landscape plants by feeding on pest insects. Sometimes these insects are called natural predators or natural enemies.
You can protect and encourage these valuable garden allies by planting flowers that not only attract them but also provide nectar and shelter for breeding and overwintering.
If you want beneficial pollinators to visit your garden, you must provide their basic needs. Plant flowers that bloom at different times of the year; and provide water, such as a birdbath. Leave garden cleanup until late spring to protect overwintering pollinators.
Pollinator gardens can be stand-alone gardens or they can be incorporated into your vegetable garden. Vegetables that produce a fruit require pollination to develop fruit.
When a pollen grain moves from the anther (male part) of a flower to the stigma (female part), pollination happens. This process can happen through self-pollination, wind pollination or through the work of pollinators that move pollen within the flower and from bloom to bloom.
Plan your pollinator garden to include plants in bloom from early spring through late fall to coincide with the appearance of different pollinators. Have a variety of plants in bloom throughout each season. Overlapping bloom times will guarantee there will always be something blooming in your garden to provide nutrition for pollinators.
A wide array of colors and flower shapes is necessary to appeal to a wide array of pollinators. Red, orange and yellow flowers attract butterflies, while blue, purple, yellow and white flowers appeal to bees. Red is the hummingbird’s favorite color.
Some pollinators are “specialists,” which means they may only be able to feed from one or two plants. Milkweed is the only place monarch butterflies will lay their eggs and the only food their caterpillars will eat. Black swallowtail caterpillars depend on plants in the parsley family.
Flowers that are visited by bats are usually open at night, pale or white so they are easier to see at night, fragrant with lots of nectar. A single bat can eat its body weight in insects each night.
Please note: If you want colorful butterflies and you grow plants for their caterpillars, they will eat them. Tolerance of leaf damage will be necessary.
To make artificial nectar for hummingbirds, use four parts water to one part table sugar. Never use artificial sweeteners, honey or fruit juices. Place something red on the feeder (the liquid does not have to be dyed red). Clean your feeder regularly with hot soapy water to keep it free of mold.
Native plants will make your garden a favorite destination for pollinators with the added advantage that natives will flourish without the addition of fertilizers and pesticides.
When purchasing annuals, purchase older heirloom varieties known to have nectar and pollen. Modern hybrid flowers, especially those with “doubled” flowers, are beautiful but have lost their ability to produce nectar and pollen.
A list of plants suitable for your pollinator garden can be found at extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/insects/creating-pollinator-habitat-5-616/.
Kurt Jones is Colorado State University Extension director for Chaffee County. Colorado Master Gardener Joanne Letko contributed this week’s column.