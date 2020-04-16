During World Wars I and II our government sponsored victory gardens so Americans could keep vegetables, fruit and herbs on the table during shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic has not created a shortage of food, but it has forced us to shelter in place, maintain social distancing and in many cases has left us temporarily unemployed.
Cabin fever is setting in big time for many of us. The good news: Gardening has not and will not be canceled. No, you cannot plant toilet paper, but you can plant lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, peas, greens, carrots, beets, broccoli, kale – just to name a few.
Gardening will get you outdoors, physically active and might even help ease anxiety and stress. You can plant your victory garden in your backyard (with protection from wildlife), flower boxes, deck pots, rooftops, community gardens, etc.
In our current predicament, it’s not really about the food, it’s about doing something rewarding and satisfying. It’s also a great way to not only keep your kids occupied while they are out of school, but also to teach them the basics about producing your own food – even if you are learning about that process together.
Start by deciding what you want to plant, where you want to plant it and whether you want to purchase seedlings or seed. You can start seeds indoors four to eight weeks before planting in the garden. Seeds are available in many local stores and from online suppliers. Some seeds can, and should be, planted directly in the garden; others benefit from being started indoors.
If you decide to plant in containers, prepare your containers for planting. Scrub your containers with a 10 percent bleach solution, inside and out. Place them where you plan to fill them and they’ll be ready for planting when the weather permits.
Over the past month, there have been several articles printed in this newspaper that will help you through the process of creating and maintaining a vegetable garden. You can also visit the Colorado State University Extension website (extension.colostate.edu/) and Plant-talk Colorado (planttalk.org), do a web search on gardening in Chaffee County or talk to neighbors and friends who have gardening experience.
CSU Extension launched a new website to support the modern victory garden with short “how-to” videos, informational fact sheets and other resources to help you get started. Resources en Espanol are also available. Navigate to cmg.extension.colostate.edu/grow-give/ to get started.
Don’t be afraid to give gardening a try – we all need something to look forward to, and I can’t think of too many things that are more rewarding or delicious than a juicy home-grown tomato.
Kurt Jones is Colorado State University Extension director for Chaffee County. Colorado Master Gardener Joanne Letko contributed to this column.