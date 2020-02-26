Parenting and care giving is an extraordinary experience, filled with love, hope, joy and challenge. A common phrase to describe this is, “It’s the most challenging job I’ve ever had, and yet the most rewarding.”
It involves growing attachment, learning about children’s development and keeping kids safe and healthy. Additionally, self-care and community support helps parents, care givers and families thrive.
This is where home visitation comes in. It often consists of a partnership between parents or care givers and a coach and occurs on an ongoing basis in the family’s home, with a common goal, such as learning child development.
Having a home visitor can be extremely helpful. Parents and caregivers have the opportunity to gain new ideas on behavioral approaches with their children, learn new strategies for health and well-being and become their child’s own developmental expert and teacher.
Many parents and care-givers enjoy having someone to be a listening ear, to bounce ideas off of, to celebrate successes and to brainstorm ways to approach challenges.
When parents and home visitors meet, they learn and grow together and the journey of parenting becomes a collaborative one.
There are several of these programs in Chaffee County. Salida Early Childhood Center, for example, provides prenatal training through a 36-month home visiting program.
This collaboration focuses on fostering attachment, social and emotional well-being, communication, physical health and development.
The program promotes community engagement by holding bi-weekly home-based family events, like yoga and infant massage classes, guidance on stress management, honoring family traditions and growing personal and family goals.
Safe Care, which operates in conjunction with SECC, also focuses on safety, child health and child development.
Other programs available in Chaffee County include Safe Care, Starpoint, Nurse Family Partnership, Healthy Start (through Public health) and a program through the Buena Vista School District.
These uniquely tailored programs collaborate together in a holistic approach to family wellness and support and share a common goal - to enhance the lives of children and families.
Information on these programs can be found online or by contacting Health and Human services, the Salida Early Childhood Center, Starpoint or the Buena Vista School district.
Rebecca (“Reece”) Lummus is a preschool teacher and home visitor at Salida Early Childhood Center.