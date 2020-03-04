Those who have been reading this column for awhile may wonder why I rarely have recipes for meat. Truth be told, aside from roasting a turkey, I am the world’s worst meat cook.
If anyone can destroy a good roast, it is me. But in spite of that fact, today’s recipes are devoted to meat, and hopefully you will find some to your liking.
Pot Roast with Veggies
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 (3½ to 4 pound) boneless chuck roast
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, chopped fine
- ¾ cup canned crushed tomatoes
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon firmly packed brown sugar
- 1 bay leaf
- 2½ cups water
- ¾ pound carrots, cut diagonally into about 1-inch slices
- 1 pound small red potatoes, peeled
- 1½ tablespoons cornstarch dissolved in 1½ tablespoons water
Heat oil in a roasting pan over moderate to high heat. Pat chuck roast dry with a paper towel and season with salt and pepper on all sides. Brown on all sides. Transfer beef to a plate. Add onions and garlic to oil in the pan and cook, stirring until onions are golden. Stir in tomatoes, vinegar, brown sugar, bay leaf and water, bringing it to a boil. Add beef. Cover and braise in a 350-degree oven for about 1 hour, then add carrots and continue braising, covered, for about 30 minutes. Add potatoes and continue braising for about another 30 minutes or until potatoes and carrots are tender.
Transfer beef to a cutting board and let stand about 10 minutes. Skim fat from top of cooking mixture and bring mixture to a boil. Stir the cornstarch mixture and add it to the boiling cooking mixture until it reaches the consistency for gravy. Season with salt and pepper to taste and discard bay leaf. Slice beef and arrange on a heated platter with vegetables. Garnish with parsley if desired. Serves four.
Pizza Meatloaf
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 medium onion, sliced
- 1 red or green bell pepper, sliced
- ¼ pound mushrooms, sliced
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 clove garlic, minced, or garlic salt to taste
- 1/3 cup Italian-style bread crumbs
- 1/3 cup milk
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup spaghetti or pizza sauce
- ¼ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Heat oven to 400 degrees and lightly grease a 12-inch pizza pan. Place pizza pan on a large baking sheet with sides. Heat oil in a skillet and add onion, bell pepper, mushrooms and basil. Cook, stirring until softened, about 15 minutes. In another bowl combine beef, garlic, bread crumbs, milk and salt.
Transfer meat mixture to the pizza pan and pat into a 10-inch circle. Top with sauce. Spoon reserved vegetable mixture over sauce and sprinkle with cheese. Bake about 30 minutes or until meat mixture is browned and cheese has melted. Pour off any fat. Place pizza pan on a large platter or another pan with sides and cut into wedges.
Caribbean-style
Pot Roast
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 (3 pound) chuck roast
- 1/3 cup dark rum
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- ½ cup chopped pimiento-stuffed olives
Heat oil in a cast iron skillet over moderate to high heat and brown roast on all sides. Pour oil out of skillet and add rum. Simmer the roast, covered, for about 20 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, salt and pepper to taste and continue simmering, covered, basting occasionally for about 2 hours.
Transfer roast to a cutting board, slice and arrange on a platter. Skim any fat from the juice in skillet and stir in olives. Reheat sauce and spoon over roast. Serves four.
Baked Ham with
Apricot Glaze
- 1 (1-pound) can apricot halves in heavy syrup
- 1 cup honey
- 4 tablespoons instant coffee
- ¼ teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 (approximately 7 pound) ham, uncooked
- Whole cloves and parsley for garnish
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Drain syrup and set apricots aside. Add honey, coffee, cinnamon and ground cloves to syrup and stir until coffee dissolves. Simmer about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t stick. Cool. Place ham on a rack in a roasting pan. Bake for about 3 hours (plan on about 30 minutes per pound).
About an hour before ham is done baking, take it out of oven, remove rind and most of the fat. Score ham diagonally to make diamond patterns in ham and place a whole clove in each “diamond.” Pour enough water into roasting pan to cover bottom. Baste ham with some of the glaze and return it to oven for anther 45 minutes to 1 hour, basting with glaze every 15 minutes.
Place apricot halves around the ham and baste again with glaze. Bake another 15 minutes and, if any glaze is left, pour it over ham and apricots. Serve ham on a platter surrounded by apricots and garnish with parsley. Serves about 15.
Chicken Fried Steak
- 1 (1 pound) round steak, cut into 4 pieces
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ¼ teaspoon paprika (optional)
- 1 cup flour
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons water
- 2 cups milk
Combine dry ingredients. Combine egg and water. Dip meat pieces in flour mixture, then in egg mixture and again in flour mixture. Brown on both sides in hot fat, cooking slowly for about 30 minutes.
To make gravy, remove meat from pan. Add rest of flour mixture to milk and pour into pan. Stir until gravy comes to a boil and heat until it is desired consistency. Serves four.