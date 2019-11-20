by Judy Hamontre
Ark-Valley Humane Society
Ark-Valley Humane Society held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Nov. 13 to unveil its new 1,200-square-foot addition. A steady stream of visitors from 1-5 p.m. toured the new facilities, and all were impressed with what they saw.
The new reception area is spacious and inviting. The three private meet-and-greet rooms are friendly and quiet, a wonderful way to become acquainted with a potential fur-ever furry friend.
Several cats were quite happily snuggling into their new space. They meowed their approval. An outdoor cattery and outdoor dog meet-and-greet yard provide better opportunities for humans to find a lovable pet.
The improvements to and reorganization of the existing building provide better flow and space for a surgical suite.
Other numerous improvements make the facility more comfortable for animals, staff, volunteers and visitors. More fresh air for cats, natural lighting for pups and capacity to address surgical needs in-house are definite pluses.
Central air conditioning, a public Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant restroom and overall friendly environment make AVHS more welcoming to their public.
That is what Ark-Valley, founded in 1991, wants to do: welcome the community to come in and adopt and to provide compassion and care for companion animals until that occurs.
With a live release rate of 99 percent, Ark-Valley Humane Society is dedicated to providing each animal with the care they deserve and the hope of a second chance.
The board provides sound leadership, the staff is knowledgeable, highly trained and loving to animals, volunteers and all who visit in hopes of finding a bundle of love for their homes.
And Chaffee County residents provide support. People constantly drop off food, bedding and toys. Volunteers love, pet, walk and clean. And so many kind-hearted souls generously donate.
With the sale of Sunshine Shelter in 2018 and more than $100,000 donated for the project in 2018 and 2019, the cost of the $555,000 project, including the new addition, new surgery suite and improvements to the existing building, has been fully funded.
Ark-Valley Humane Society and its success are the results of a giving, loving and caring community. How lucky we are. Many dogs are wagging their tails in joy and cats are purring in delight because of the Ark-Valley Humane Society family. Let’s all celebrate and shout “thank you.”
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.