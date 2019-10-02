by Jessica Wierzbinski
Early Childhood Council
When it comes to caring for infants, research tells us there’s no such thing as responding to their needs too quickly or too frequently.
Very different rules will come into play in the toddler years, the teen years and every stage in between, but during infancy, bear in mind this simple rule: You can’t spoil a baby.
Child development experts today agree, infants need nearly constant attention. Having zero ability to care for themselves, infants are completely dependent on their adult caregivers for meeting their every need.
“A spoiled child,” said Dr. Barbara Howard, assistant professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University, “is one that’s manipulative, but babies don’t learn until they’re about 9 months that they can cry to get you to do something for them.”
It is physically and developmentally impossible for an infant to learn to manipulate her adult caregivers. If she’s crying, there’s something wrong: She’s hungry, tired, lonely or afraid, or in some other way uncomfortable. Crying is her only way of communicating that she has a need – even if neither she nor the adults caring for her can identify what exactly the need is.
Respond to your baby’s cries consistently and quickly, but not in a panic. Starting at about 3 months of age, babies can pick up on their parents’ moods and feelings. Try to cultivate an attitude of relaxed empathy, one that assures your baby (and yourself) that discomfort is natural, and that with a little gentle soothing, she’ll pull through it just fine.
Research suggests that the longer you let an infant cry, the longer it will take him to calm down. A 2005 book about emotional development, “Baby Hearts,” reveals data showing that “if a parent responds within 90 seconds, then the baby is likely to calm down in five seconds. In contrast, if the parent waits three minutes, then the baby will take 50 seconds to calm down.”
Furthermore, when we respond to a baby’s cries with affectionate, soothing sounds and touches, we’re teaching the child what it feels like to be cared for, so that in time he can develop the ability to soothe himself. The more frequently an infant is left unattended as he cries, the longer into his development it will take him to learn to soothe himself.
Jessica Wierzbinski writes for Chaffee County Early Childhood Council. For more tips and information, visit ccecc.org or Facebook, call 719-221-5114 or go to Earlylearningco.org or vroom.org.