As I researched to write last week’s article about Emotional Support Animals, I recalled a former high school student who was able to cope with severe bipolar disorder because of his blackL ab, Tom.
This 14 year-old (let’s call him Pete) was having a difficult start his freshman year as “hormone” changes began to prevent his medications from working as effectively.
He was now in a sprawling school of 3,400 students. Shortly before the end of the first quarter that over-stimulation caused his frustrations and anxieties to rise until they exploded into frightening outbursts of anger.
In a rather unusual way his dog, Tom came to his rescue.
During the first week of school, learning that I loved dogs, Pete started sharing stories with me about his dog, his emotional support who calmed him so he could focus to do homework.
Two weeks later driving home, I happened to pass Pete’s house. He was outside with Tom. I stopped. We three got acquainted, played and laughed. I visited again. A bond developed and amazingly transferred to the school setting. Wherever I was became Pete’s safe place.
When he became too overwhelmed, he had permission to go find me. He just needed to see me to calm down. I guess I was a Tom “surrogate.”
Eventually Pete’s medication was adjusted, but I was always his reminder that Tom was home waiting for him to make his world OK.
This was my first experience with the value of emotional support animals. It is only one of many stories.
A woman in the throes of deep and dangerous depression was put on antidepressants because she wanted to die.
Then tiny Luna entered her life. Petting Luna eased pressure in her chest and halted the impending panic attack. The woman stopped thinking about dying because, “I was responsible for her life. She needed me.”
Another female had panic attacks so severe, they triggered seizures. A pup named Montecristo rescued her by helping manage her anxiety. “She gave me back the joy of travel and got me off my medication.”
Cleo the cat enabled a college junior to cope with debilitating depression, anxiety attacks and obsessive-compulsive disorder. “Cleo seemed to have a sixth sense to tune into my emotions of anger, sadness and fear causing her to rub against me until I petted her. That shifted my mind away from what was bugging me.”
Katie’s big dog Cabot calms her during medical procedures.
Matthew who has Asperger’s syndrome is able to stop crying when his dog Quincy kisses him.
Silent Shane began to talk to store clerks with the support of his new dog, Mouse.
Canine Pivy brought laughter back into the life of autistic Justin and grounded him enough to go to the mall and order a pretzel.
And so the heart-warming stories continue proving that emotional support animals allow their humans to live.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.