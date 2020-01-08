by Becky Nelson
Salida Regional Library
For most students, January means a return to school after a winter vacation. Because there are few three-day weekends or other interruptions, the months between winter and spring breaks are the time when teachers plan to put the pedal to the metal.
This time can also be called the “push time,” getting kids back on track with studies. With holiday festivities, late movie nights and sleeping in behind you, it is time to get down to business this month. These tips will help you get your family in the back-to-school mode and give your kids the tools they need to have a “ready, set, go” attitude in the new year.
Much like summer, winter break brings loosened reins on TV, computer and other media. It’s easy for kids to become night owls when they know they can sleep in the next morning. Both of these habits can make the first week back to school challenging, even for the most motivated student.
Before sending them back to the grind, taper back on screen time and ease back to a reasonable bedtime. If your family adopts a “fend-for-yourself” attitude about breakfast during vacations, it’s time to change gears.
Healthy, filling breakfasts are one of the most important factors in a child’s ability to focus in class. If he arrives at school hungry, he will likely be sluggish and distracted from the get-go. If the breakfast he did eat consisted of sugary cereal or doughnuts on the fly, he will often experience an energy decline an hour into the day. Start the day off right with a nutritious and filling breakfast, such as oatmeal or toast with peanut butter.
Take inventory of your child’s school supplies. Does he/she need refills on paper or pencils? Is that binder exploding with old papers and pages of doodles? Does the backpack have granola bar wrappers crumpled at the bottom? Help kids return to school with pencils sharpened and notebooks organized. Teachers will thank you.
Read, read, read – and not just with your child. Get back into the habit of scanning the notes that come home from school. Take the time each day to check for letters and flyers from the school. Though some of it may not be pertinent, this habit will make life much easier for everyone when the time comes for permission slips to be turned in or conferences to be scheduled.
You may have had a parent-teacher conference just before the holiday season. If not, take a moment this month to check in with the teacher about your child’s progress, especially if you have concerns. It is still early enough in the year to work on behavior or skills that are holding him/her back from reaching his/her full potential in the current grade.
If you are confident your child is cruising along quite nicely, a quick email to ask his teacher if there is anything you need to know or can do at home will help keep the lines of communication open.
Just like at the start of the year, your child will have to get back into the habit of regular homework. So will you. Decide if what you were doing in the fall was the best schedule for fitting in homework, and reconfigure it if necessary. The more often you can make yourself available to help your child, the better.
Enjoy, and remember springtime is just around the corner.
Becky Nelson is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.