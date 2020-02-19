Girl Scout cookies aren’t just for snacking. You can also use them in a lot of different recipes.
Girl Scouts are selling the cookies at different places around town until March 8, so there’s time to stock up. The majority of proceeds from cookie sales stay in the local area with the balance going to Girl Scouts of Colorado to maintain camps and other activities.
Following are a few Girl Scout cookie recipes, and you can find more at gscoblog.org under Cooking with Girl Scout Cookies.
Samoas Dream Cake
Cake:
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1 can store-bought caramel frosting
- Coconut Caramel Filling:
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg yolk, slightly beaten
- 1 stick butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups sweetened coconut flakes
- 1 box Samoas Girl Scout cookies
- Chocolate Ganache:
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 10 ounces chocolate chips
- 6½ tablespoons milk
- Bottom and Sides:
- 2 boxes of Samoas Girl Scout cookies
Mix and bake yellow cake according to package directions, using three 8-inch pans.
To prepare coconut caramel filling, mix brown sugar, egg yolk, cream and vanilla. Melt butter in a saucepan, then add mixture. Cook mixture over medium heat until it boils for 1 minute, stirring often with a wire whisk. Remove from heat and stir in 2 cups sweetened coconut flakes. Chill mixture in refrigerator.
Line a 10-inch springform cake pan with parchment paper. Chop one box of Samoas and press in the bottom of the springform pan. Sprinkle 2 ounces of chocolate chips over chopped cookies, place in the oven until chocolate chips melt. Using the back of a spoon, spread chocolate over cookie crumbs as evenly as possible.
Place first layer of cake on top of melted chocolate and crumbs. Spread half of coconut caramel filling over the cake. Place second layer of cake in pan and top with remaining caramel filling. Place third layer of cake in pan. Remove sides of pan and spread caramel icing over the top and sides of cake. Chill cake while preparing the chocolate ganache.
Prepare ganache by melting butter and cream in top of a double boiler until it is about the consistency of bottled creamy salad dressing – thin enough to pour but thick enough to coat top of cake without running off.
Place cake on a cooling rack with a cookie sheet (preferably with sides) underneath. Pour chocolate ganache on the middle of the cake. Encourage it to roll over the sides with a palette knife, spatula or back of a spoon. Cover the cake as evenly as possible while trying to minimize strokes used – the fewer strokes you use the smoother the finish will be.
Chop second box of cookies and press onto sides of cake. Chill cake and remaining ganache in refrigerator. If desired, slide cake off parchment paper and springform pan bottom using a long spatula.
Finish cake with piped rosettes of ganache and cut cookies or other fanciful decorations such as butterflies, honeybees, birds, etc. using tinted icing.
Fried Samoas Shrimp
- 5 extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 5 Samoas Girl Scout cookies, chopped
- 2 cups seasoned bread crumbs
- 2 cups flour
- 1 cup coconut flakes
- 4 egg whites
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- 1 lime for garnish
- Vegetable or peanut oil for frying
Toss coconut flakes with bread crumbs, cayenne pepper and chopped Samoas Girl Scout cookies. Dredge shrimp through flour, followed by egg whites and cookie mixture. Fry shrimp in vegetable oil at 350 degrees until golden brown. Garnish with coconut flakes and lime wedges.
Serving suggestion:
Serve warm. Arrange in a star pattern on a salad plate or on a bamboo skewer with tropical fruits. Can be served as an appetizer, in a salad or as an entrée. If serving as an entrée, accompany with fried plantains and wild rice.
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Tag-A-Dos Cheesecakes
(These are miniature cheesecakes.)
Cheesecakes:
- 20 Do-si-dos cookies (one box)
- ½ cup butter, melted and divided
- ½ cup cocoa
- 3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese
- 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk
- 3 eggs, lightly combined
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- Ganache:
- 6 ounces cream cheese
- ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter (not natural)
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 12 Tagalongs cookies cut in half
Cheesecake: Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line standard cupcake tins with cupcake liners. Place Do-si-dos in a food processor and blend until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Mix with ¼ cup melted butter to make a crust. Press 1 scant tablespoon into bottom of each cup and press down using back of a wooden spoon. Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Let cool.
Stir together cocoa and rest of the melted butter (¼ cup). Beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add cocoa and butter mixture. Gradually mix in sweetened condensed milk. Lightly mix eggs and vanilla, then add to cream cheese mixture until combined well. Spoon into cups (about ¾ full). Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until set. Cool.
Ganache: Beat cream cheese and confectioners’ sugar with a mixer on medium speed. Add salt, then peanut butter, then vanilla. Add cream and blend well. Chill mixture in refrigerator for about 1 hour. Once cheesecakes are completely cooled, pipe ganache onto cheesecakes, making a border around the edge. Place a Tagalongs cookie that has been cut in half in the center. Keep cheesecakes chilled until ready to serve. Makes 24 standard-size cupcake cheesecakes.