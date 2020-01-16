Colorado State University Extension is teaming up with the Central Colorado Beekeepers Association to offer a class on beekeeping in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
The class will provide information about how to get started with beekeeping, equipment needs, bee colony care, integrated hive management, obtaining bees and getting them started in your apiary, honey extraction and products of the hive and important activities throughout various seasons to keep your colonies healthy and productive.
Beekeeping in the Upper Arkansas Valley can be challenging due to short growing season, erratic weather and potential bee diseases and pests. Becoming an informed beekeeper will aid in ensuring our local bee colonies remain healthy and active.
Research has shown that active participation in educational programs and active participation in local beekeeping clubs have added to the success of novice beekeepers. This will also be a great chance to meet other local, successful beekeepers in our area.
Keynote speakers include Arathi Seshradi, U.S. Department of Agriculture bee researcher, speaking on bee nutrition; numerous members of the bee association speaking on hive equipment and products of the hive; and Kurt Jones, CSU Extension director in Chaffee County, on recognizing bee diseases and integrated hive management to manage and prevent diseases and pests.
The class will feature small group breakout sessions for better individualized teaching and learning.
The class will be held from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Cost is $15 per person for 2020 CCBA members or $25 for nonmembers. CCBA memberships are available for $30 for a family. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
Preregistration is required, and the class is beginning to fill up, so please don’t wait to register for this day of learning and networking with local bee enthusiasts.
Please call the Chaffee County Extension office at 719-539-6447 to register. Payment can be made at the door (cash or check).
Those who need reasonable accommodations should inform the office a minimum of five business days prior to the class. CSU Extension programs are available to all without discrimination.
Kurt Jones is Colorado State University Extension director for Chaffee County.