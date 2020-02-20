With the stock market booming, so too should be the value of your investment accounts. Any portfolio of stocks or equity-based mutual funds you own should have performed quite well, especially over the past six months.
Investors who have remained committed to investment markets have been well rewarded, and times like this make it easy to assume the value of your equity holdings will be steadfast and available whenever you’d need it. History has shown that is not always the case.
Given the more volatile nature of stock markets, it’s dangerous to have a financial strategy that depends entirely on selling equities throughout all market conditions. If you get caught in a down market and need cash, you may have no alternatives.
Fixed-income investments offer a more certain rate of return but sacrifice the high-return potential of equity investments. Over the past few years, interest rates have plummeted to the point that they don’t even keep up with inflation. Understandably, investors are reluctant to buy bonds that virtually guarantee your dollars will be worth less at maturity than they are today.
So how should you balance your portfolio between fixed and equity assets?
For virtually all of us, the answer is a mix of both.
Equities should drive the earnings and growth within your portfolio.
Fixed-income investments reduce volatility and act as a safety net during down markets. Better still, an investment portfolio partly consisting of fixed-income investments can be configured to have maturities occurring at the time(s) of your choosing. That way, you know you’ll have dollars available in time for any upcoming financial goals.
Deciding upon the most appropriate mix of equities and fixed-income investments depends on a number of factors. Examples might include nature of your employment, financial support your spouse or others depend upon and simply your own emotional tolerance to observe a loss in value in your accounts and remain committed to your investment strategy.
I would argue that one of the most critical factors to consider when designing your investment mix is the growth rate needed to achieve your financial goals. Taking on any more or any less risk than needed is a surefire way to jeopardize achieving your goals.
If you need a huge amount of growth to achieve your goals, that may be a sign that your financial goals are too aggressive.
If you are ahead of the pace you need to achieve your financial goals, then why take on unnecessary risk in your portfolio?
Determining the growth rate you need to achieve your financial goals is a by-product of prudent financial planning. Taking the time to lay out your financial road map will help you better understand what you need to produce from your investment portfolio.
When we get to the retirement distribution phase of our lives, we’ll want to keep our money growing while maintaining accessibility.
Having quick and easy access to liquid cash is imperative to fund our needs. Having long-term growth is essential to ensure our wealth lasts us for the entirety of our lives.
A final component worth consideration is taxation.
Using a variety of taxable, tax-deferred and/or tax-free investment accounts to fund our goals offers greater flexibility than depending on one avenue alone. Over time, a diverse approach to long-term investing coupled with a comprehensive cash flow plan in retirement will save investors thousands in taxes.
