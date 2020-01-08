When moving from sea level or a lower elevation to Chaffee County, one of the changes you will notice is the difference in baking and cooking.
Growing up in the flatlands of Upper Michigan, I knew there was such a thing as altitude adjustment because the directions came on the cake mix boxes. Of course, I had no reason to pay attention to them at the time, nor did I have to worry about adjusting other recipes.
My first experience with high altitude baking came when I was a patient at National Jewish Hospital in Denver for six weeks. Being a patient there was more like going to school. You weren’t confined to a bed. You went to classes, the dining room, activities and made other social connections.
One of the young patients was having a birthday, so I used the school kitchen to bake a cake for her. Looking in the oven, I was amazed at how high that cake was and thought it was going to be just beautiful. But the next time I looked it had fallen and was about an inch thick. I hadn’t thought about adjusting for altitude. I put some frosting on the cake and we ate it anyway. It was more like bars, but still edible. And I and the kids learned a lesson about cooking in Colorado.
After moving to Salida, I remembered that experience and quickly made it a point to learn about altitude adjustment. I still have failures at times, for reasons unknown. Sometimes it’s just barometric pressure that makes a difference in how baking turns out.
Today’s information on high altitude baking comes from Colorado State University and will be helpful to those who have just relocated to the mountains or haven’t yet figured out quite what to do when baking at this elevation.
“In Colorado a lot of people don’t know their elevation matters or don’t know the elevation where they live,” said CSU Extension specialist Elisa Shackelton. “Anything above 3,000 feet is considered high altitude, and that’s all of Colorado.
“In fact, CSU is the birthplace of high altitude cooking adjustments, thanks to pioneering efforts by Inga Allison and Charles Lory in the first half of the 20th century. Inga would drive to a high elevation location near Estes Park to do cooking experiments,” Shackelton said.
“With the help of then CSU physics professor Charles Lory, the high altitude cooking laboratory was conceptualized and built in the Guggenheim Building in 1927. It consisted of a huge steel cylinder room with altitude controls, enabling Inga and her staff to work inside to test recipes for altitude conditions ranging from sea level to 12,000 feet.”
Prep for success, safety
CSU experts’ first tip is to make solid preparations before baking begins.
“Start with clean hands, surfaces and utensils, put on an apron, put your cellphone away and use quality ingredients,” said CSU Extension specialist Marisa Bunning, an associate professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.
“Baking soda and baking powder lose their effectiveness over time and flour can develop off flavors, so check expiration dates before you begin. Also, it’s a good idea to use an oven thermometer to check the accuracy of the temperature setting.”
She also warns not to sample the raw dough – both eggs and flour have been associated with food-borne illness outbreaks.
Shackelton and Bunning recommend making recipe adjustments one at a time to isolate the effects that each change has. And take careful notes.
“The ingredients, their amounts and proportions, even the way they are put together, can impact the final result,” Bunning said. “We have an added challenge in Colorado because most recipes weren’t developed for our elevation, so cookies tend to flatten and spread out. But usually some adjustments can help to ensure you get the chewy, crunchy, delicious cookie you envisioned.
High altitude baking tips
• Consider increasing the recommended oven temperature by no more than 25 degrees to keep cakes from collapsing and cookies from spreading. But you will likely have to reduce the baking time, so keep an eye on your goodies using the oven light (opening the oven door lets heat out).
• Slightly decrease the amount of baking powder or baking soda the recipe calls for since leaveners or yeast react with more force at higher elevations. (This is what happened to my above-mentioned birthday cake.)
• By the same token, slightly decreasing the amount of fat and sugar can offset their tendency to become more concentrated at altitude.
• Switching to a higher protein flour can solidify the structure of rising baked goods at our elevation. Even those labeled “all-purpose flour” can vary between 10 and 12 percent protein. (And don’t forget to deposit the flour into your measuring cup with a spoon instead of scooping it out of the bag with the cup, since weights can vary widely by how hard the flour is packed.)
• Use extra-large eggs instead of large eggs. They not only provide more of the aforementioned protein but contribute more moisture to offset the effects of our high, dry climate. For this reason, a slight increase in liquid ingredients is advisable as well.
• Using a dark baking sheet can make cookies too brown. Place them on a sheet of parchment paper.
For more detailed information about high altitude cooking and baking, visit col.st/yM3vC. The Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition is part of CSU’s College of Health and Human Sciences.