Eggs are one of those staples you almost have to have in your refrigerator. Cooking, baking or just eating them by themselves in an omelet, hard or soft cooked or scrambled, eggs are an important part of the diet.
I was recently introduced to duck eggs, and I must admit my first thought was “yuck.” But they are surprisingly good, albeit rich, to eat and are wonderful for baking.
Eggs are one of nature’s most perfect foods and provide protein, amino acids, vitamins A, D, E, K, B12, thiamin, riboflavin and niacin. Talk about good things coming in small packages!
My dad raised chickens when I was growing up, and he always called eggs “cackleberries,” so in his honor, I’ll say today’s recipes offer several ways to use “cackleberries.”
Bacon and Egg Dip
- 1 can (6-ounce) tomato paste
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 3 hard-cooked eggs cut in quarters
- 10 slices bacon, cooked crisp and broken into 1-inch pieces
- ¼ medium green pepper, cut in ½ inch squares
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Dash of pepper
- Dash of hot pepper sauce (optional)
Combine ingredients in a blender until smooth. Stop and scrape down sides to be sure all the ingredients get blended. Serve with crackers or melba toast. Makes about 2 cups.
Veggie Quiche
- 1 (9-inch) pie crust
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced (or garlic salt to taste)
- 5 cups chopped kale
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Pepper to taste
- 1 cup fresh diced tomato
- ½ cup shredded carrots
- 5 eggs
- ¾ cup milk
- 7½ ounces shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup parsley, chopped
Partially bake pie crust for about 15 minutes in a 350-degree oven.
Heat olive oil and cook onions and garlic in it about 3 minutes. Add kale, salt and pepper and cook until kale is wilted. Whisk eggs and milk together and add cheese, kale mixture, tomato, carrots and parsley. Pour into pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees until the center is set and a knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool about 5 minutes before serving.
Fancy French Toast
- 4 eggs, separated
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- 8 slices day-old white bread
- Maple or fruit syrup or fruit sauce
Beat yolks, milk and salt until light and lemon colored. Beat whites until they form soft peaks. Add sugar a little at a time, beating constantly until peaks form. Fold in vanilla and yolks. Dip bread into egg mixture and place on a well-greased griddle or large pan. Bake at 450 degrees about 8 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with syrup or fruit and maybe a dollop of whipped cream. Serves four.
Plain Yellow Cake
- 2 cups flour
- 1½ cups sugar
- 3 teaspoons baking powder (1½ teaspoons for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ cup soft shortening
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 cup milk
- 3 unbeaten eggs
Combine flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add shortening, vanilla and 2/3 cup milk. Beat about 2 minutes, scraping the bowl as needed. Add eggs one at a time. Add remaining milk. Beat another 3 minutes. Pour into two greased and floured 8-inch pans or one 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a rack about 5 minutes and remove layers from pans if baking layers. Frost with your favorite frosting. This is also a perfect cake for strawberry shortcake.
Cream Puffs
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup butter
- 1 cup sifted flour
- 4 eggs
Heat water and butter until it comes to a boil in a saucepan. Stir in flour. Keep stirring until mixture becomes a ball and leaves the sides of the pan (about 1 minute.) Remove from heat. Beat in eggs, one at a time and drop mixture onto an ungreased cookie sheet from tablespoon. Bake at 400 degrees for about 50 minutes until puffs feel and look dry. Remove from the oven and cool slowly. When cooled, scoop out the “wet” stuff inside and discard before filling. Makes six large puffs you can fill with whipped cream, custard, puddings or things like tuna or chicken salad for a luncheon treat. If making dessert puffs, sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar.
Custard Filling
for Cream Puffs
- ½ cup sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1/3 cup flour
- 2 cups milk
- 4 egg yolks or 2 whole eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla or other flavoring
Combine sugar, salt and flour in a saucepan. Add milk and stir until mixture boils. Boil about 1 minute or until mixture coats a spoon. Beat egg yolks or eggs and stir them slowly into milk mixture. Return to boiling. Remove from heat and add vanilla or other flavoring. Chill thoroughly before filling cream puffs and frost puffs with a thin chocolate icing.
Thin Chocolate Icing
- 1 square unsweetened chocolate (1 ounce)
- 1 teaspoon butter
- 1 cup sifted powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons boiling water
Melt chocolate and butter in the top of a double boiler. Remove top of the double boiler and add powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons from the boiling water in the pan to the chocolate mixture. Beat until of a consistency to frost cream puffs.
Never Fail Meringue
(This takes a little more work than your ordinary meringue, but it’s well worth the effort.)
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon cold water
- ½ cup boiling water
- 3 egg whites
- 6 tablespoons sugar
- Dash of salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Blend cornstarch and cold water in a pan. Add boiling water, stirring until clear and thickened. Let stand until cold. Beat egg whites until stiff but not dry, then turning the mixture to low, add salt and vanilla. Gradually add cold cornstarch mixture, turn mixture back on high and beat well. Spread on a filled pie shell. (Especially good on lemon pie.) Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees or until meringue is “toasted” to suit you.
From Scratch Lemon Pie
- 1¼ cups sugar
- ½ cup cornstarch
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups milk
- 3 egg yolks (save the whites for the meringue)
- ½ cup lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons grated lemon rind
- 1½ tablespoons butter
- 9-inch baked pie crust
Mix sugar, cornstarch and salt. Add milk and stir until smooth. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and slowly add egg yolks. Return to heat, stirring constantly. Add lemon rind and juice. Cook about 3 minutes more, remove from heat and stir in butter. Cool slightly before pouring into the baked pie crust. Cover with meringue and brown. Chill at least 2 hours before serving.