I often say my daughter didn’t come with any instructions. I had an idea of the parent I wanted to be, but no tangible strategy. For parents who can relate, we have support during challenging times and good times. It’s the Nurturing Parenting Program (NPP).
NPP is just one of the classes at Family & Youth Initiatives. The program is trauma-informed and emphasizes empathy, understanding the developing child’s brain, age-appropriate expectations and discipline and strong connections with our children.
The connections piece must happen before any real parenting skills take hold. And we bring parents back to the worth of these connections again and again.
We also help parents identify their personal morals, which actualize into their values. We then use these values to set up individualized family rules to give them a kind of framework.
At FYI, we offer NPP classes for three age groups: children ages 0 to 5 years, 6 to 12 years and the teen years. Each class begins with a shared dinner. We then meet separately with parents in one room and children in the other with their own facilitators.
Sessions for parents and children are complementary, meaning we use a lot of the same language in covering the same topics. Parents develop and practice nurturing skills with facilitator-led discussions, role-playing and shared experiences. Children learn nurturing skills through games, fun activities, stories, puppets, discussions and more.
Home visits support what parents are learning in class. We also offer home visits with parent coaching for individualized situations. Parents can then work through and directly apply NPP skills with feedback and encouragement.
Sometimes parents don’t want to share challenging, personal or embarrassing situations in front of the class. Home visits allow gentle guidance in the privacy of families’ homes.
But we don’t have to meet in homes. Some parents talk more freely in coffee shops or at the park or in the pool. Our NPP facilitators are on the go to wherever parents are most comfortable sharing.
Our best referrals have been from repeat families, who tell us that our NPP approach has helped address whining, inappropriate behavior, self-care and much more. Parents leave with a skill set and a kind of road map of what to do now and what to expect later.
In my own life, I joke with friends that on some days, my teenager is acting like a teenager. NPP has helped me understand that I can work from this place, this realization of where she is in her own development, physically, emotionally and mentally.
NPP has taught me to pause and ground, rather than just react. I’ve learned that my connection with my daughter is ground-zero, my center. This is everything and our connection is continually renewed.
I’ve also come to realize that when I think the problem is with her, it’s usually with me. I’m the one who has to reset and open up to the situation to match skills that are age-appropriate and empathetic.
Oftentimes, parents come in and ask us to fix their children. To hand over the skills that we rave about. We then ask them, when do you feel most connected to your children? What are your strengths? We know you have many. How can we understand each other better so NPP skills really stick? How can we truly parent with empathy?
You could say I drank the Kool-Aid. I believe in NPP. It works.
Ann Marie Swan is a family partnership specialist at Family & Youth Initiatives in Chaffee County. For info on classes starting in January, call 719-239-1213 or 719-530-2579 or visit chaffeecountyfyi.org.