Book review: “This Land: How Cowboys, Capitalism and Corruption Are Ruining the American West” by Christopher Ketchum.
This is the book with the unfortunate title. Ketchum immediately discounts a certain percentage of readers with the word, “cowboy.” The title is like a gut punch to a philosophy and way of life that in the Western states is close to many hearts and deeply embedded in history.
The title is partly misleading. Ketchum isn’t coming after the lone cowboy or family ranchers. The reader doesn’t know from the title that Ketchum is mostly referring to the “Big Ag” cowboys, along the lines of Ted Turner, the Walton family and Barron Hilton.
Ketchum writes that “currently the largest public land permits are not hardscrabble rangeland clans but corporations and wealthy hobbyists … the top 10 percent of grazing-permit holders on federal lands own 50 percent of all the livestock on those lands; the bottom 50 percent own just 5 percent.”
Ketchum begins “This Land” with the history of cattle grazing. He touches on the 1934 Taylor Grazing Act and the development of the Bureau of Land Management, which he refers to as the Bureau of Livestock and Mining. He spends many pages of the book ridiculing the BLM and pointing out the various treacheries it has committed against public land owners. The agents are divided, either working for the land, or working for the people and corporations using the land for a monetary goal.
The second section of the book focuses on predator control and endangered species. The reader is going to have a rough time stomaching the brutality Ketchum documents from Wildlife Services. There are tales of fire, poison, sawing off lower jaws and testing cyanide on domestic dogs. It’s inflammatory and depressing, and his anecdotes will enrage readers.
Predator control is a great segue into discussing “trophic cascades,” the idea that predators influence the health of the entire ecosystem. Ketchum notes that apex predators’ populations will stabilize on their own and do not need human interference. Ketchum digs into the history of the grizzly delisting and the wolf reintroduction to Yellowstone Park, a section of the book for anyone unclear on how a healthy ecosystem functions.
Ketchum interviews various ex-BLM employees about the oil and gas industries. One retired BLM conservationist, Dennis Willis, noted, “Oil and gas on public lands is an industry like Vikings approaching a coastal village.”
The air pollution in the upper Green River Valley of Wyoming is on par with Los Angeles air quality. One nurse living in the valley estimates that “one in three children in Sublette County require asthma inhalers when they exercise outside.” The trade-off? Sublette County now has a new health clinic, library and school.
Naturally, the reader will be looking for solutions. What can we do? What does Ketchum propose? Well, he really hates cattle. He wants them gone off the Western landscape. “Send the cattle to Virginia, Maryland, Florida – good places for bovines, with lots of rain and plentiful grass; the eviction of cattle is the single most important action we could take for the public lands, for the wild plants and the wild animals.”
Small ranchers and cowboys are disappearing. “Big Ag and the power of the meatpacker monopoly grind them down.” Ketchum notes that less than 2 percent of U.S. beef derives from Western public lands. “Most of our domestic beef is husbanded east of the hundredth meridian, on private land in the green rain-fed climes, where it’s easy to grow cows.”
Ketchum’s other solution? No compromising. He urges environmentalists to take a firm stance: no wavering, no deals and no concessions. David Brower said, “Every time I’ve compromised, I’ve lost. When I held firm, I won. The problem with too many environmentalists today is that they are trying to write the compromise … they think they get power by taking people to lunch or being taken to lunch, when in reality they are only being taken.”
Ketchum’s writing can be incendiary. He’s not mincing words. He’s not polite. Hopefully, readers can find their way to this book, side-stepping around some of his tirades and cringing through a few tantrums. The entirety of the book is impressive.
TaAnna Brown works the circulation desk and advises readers at Salida Regional Library.