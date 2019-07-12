I was aware of Alzheimer’s in humans but barely aware of it in dogs. Cognitive dementia does occur in dogs, and even veterinarians are now learning how to help us dog parents cope with our afflicted senior dogs.
Dylan, an almost 13-year-old golden retriever, was restless in the evenings, especially after dark. His days were OK, but those evenings were rough. He wandered around some and seemed a bit “out of it.” His one constant change in behavior, however, was the sharp barking for no apparent reason.
He would bark for a while in an appreciably higher pitch than a usual bark that meant pet me or feed me or give me a treat. It was a shrill bark lasting for a few minutes, then quiet and then a resumption soon after. It continued until he either went to his sleeping place for the night or wanted outside on the front deck.
If outside, he’d stay there for hours, no matter the weather. If he was in the house, he’d want out at around 2 a.m. and then spend hours on the front deck. He was fond of colder weather, and snow or light rain didn’t seem to faze him. I think the cooler nights must have felt very good to him.
Dylan died in late May. I now confidently attribute sundowning to Dylan’s response to a changing world as he grew older. I’ve read where light is particularly important to dogs suffering from sundowning symptoms. In darkness, they sundown with changed behaviors.
DISH is an acronym used to diagnose Alzheimer’s in dogs.
D: Disorientation – as in getting stuck behind things, trying to get out the wrong side of a door and appearing confused.
I: Altered social interactions – dogs who appear “out of it” and don’t respond to commands.
S: Sleep problems – sleeping more during the day and decreased sleeping at night, unexplained restlessness, especially at night.
H: House soiling.
Dylan was disoriented at times, did appear confused and not quite “with it” and had definite nighttime sleeping disturbances.
There are other reasons for a changed behavior when older. Check for loss of hearing or sight. Ask your veterinarian for advice and any possible medications that might help.
Sundowning is part of the aging in many humans and dogs. Not all will suffer with it. What you must not do is reprimand for changed behavior. Keep the dog mentally stimulated with new toys or games and regular exercise as dictated by your dog.
The Lores are very much missing Dylan. Even with hip and back leg issues, he managed to never soil in the house. He enjoyed his limited walks in his favorite places until a couple weeks before crossing the Rainbow Bridge.
Judy Lore writes monthly for the Loyal Duke column and said she noticed a new directional sign for the Loyal Duke Dog Park at Holman Avenue and U.S. 50.