Two finches have made a nest in our roof. Much to my husband’s chagrin, I had already named them Larry and Joan and noted that they probably had eggs up there and he was not to touch the nest.
I spend many mornings on the porch watching Larry and Joan flit from piñon to piñon, calling to each other. I have seen Larry idiotically teasing our quickest cat by landing near him and squawking incessantly. I’ve watched as a magpie invaded the nest, but flew off with nothing in his beak.
Jennifer Ackerman’s new book, The Bird Way, discusses, “the range of surprising and sometimes alarming behaviors that birds perform daily, activities that firmly, sometimes gleefully, reverse conventional notions about what is ‘normal’ in birds.”
The book is divided into five sections and loaded with interesting tidbits that would make for a great trivia category at Soulcraft Brewery. For instance: all songbirds originated in Australia, first song time of the day correlates to the size of a bird’s eyes, 85 percent of Australians have been attacked by an Australian magpie, and bird song is not just for males. I know way more about male mallards now, and it’s not for the best, those males are punks. And I also somehow know more about sheep (and I’m from Wyoming).
I learned of Audubon’s shabby turkey vulture studies, where he determined that they cannot smell. It was 1950 when a scientific illustrator for John Hopkins University came along and was able to disprove his conjecture. Betsy Bang, the name is enough to guarantee her righteousness, determined that a turkey vulture has an olfactory bulb four times the size of the black vultures. Mrs. Bang discovered that the vultures were using some impressive mitral cells to locate food. It has sense been noted that puffins can find their colony by scent from a distance of 500 miles and house finches can detect predators by smell.
One section of the book is completely devoted to birds using tools. It’s fairly common knowledge that members of the corvid family (crows, ravens and magpies) are known for employing ingenious devices to secure food.
However, there are plenty of myths floating around about birds of prey spreading fires purposefully to flush out rabbits, mice and small birds.
They have been observed being very opportunistic during a forest fire, especially among the indigenous peoples of Australia. A firefighter noted “a kite selectively picking up burning sticks and transporting them to unburned locations.”
My favorite section is titled “love.” As I took notes on this section of the book, I was sitting outside and watching a male hummingbird dive incessantly for a female in the tree next to my porch. It was obvious to me, his intentions.
Even more obvious, to anyone who stumbles upon them, is the male bowerbirds intentions when building a structure to entice a mate.
The structures are built of sticks, shells, bones, and any other ornamental object. One bower in South Africa had 1,300 bones, 2,500 snail shells, glass, wire, broken jewelry, plastic and many large glass marbles.
After building, the male bird has to have an equally impressive song and dance, worthy of the mansion that he has built for his mate.
Bird parenting seemed somewhat on par with human parenting.
Some birds helicopter parent anxiously, some parent cooperatively with other birds of the same species, some bird fathers do all egg tending, and some just dump their eggs in another birds nest and let them do all the work.
Ackerman writes that one in four birds in the U.S. and Canada have disappeared since 1970, which is close to three billion birds. Many more are disappearing rapidly. For instance, emperor penguins are expected to be extinct at the end of this century.
We cannot preserve what we don’t appreciate. Watching Larry and Joan sing to each other across the yard has made me just a little happier each day (and the cat a little more vexed). Reading Ackerman’s book was a pleasurable way to appreciate more about birds of all kinds, except mallards.
TaAnna Brown works the circulation desk and advises readers at Salida Regional Library.