My car in those days was an American classic – a 1974 Chevrolet Impala station wagon. Faded Desert Storm brown in color, 18½ feet long and with the turning radius of a small aircraft carrier, it was still easy enough to find a parking space for it around town.
Salida never really got that busy, and those storefronts that weren’t boarded up or whitewashed catered to the local market, rather than the then trickle of tourists who passed through in the summertime.
Art galleries, outdoor, clothing and specialty stores still lay in the future. Rather it was the hardware store, food market, pool hall, movie theater and soda fountain that drew locals downtown. Apartment buildings like the Sherman, Palace, Plaza and Cribs catered to the seasonal drifters, local workers and retirees.
Finally tiring of living out of the Impala, my third summer in Salida I rented a room in the house of another guide. I still recall the look of momentary confusion when I asked him for a house key.
“I don’t know if I have one,” he replied after a few seconds thought. “I never lock the place anyway.”
Before long, I was leaving the keys in the ignition of the Impala and sleeping with the doors and windows open at night, just like a local. A Safeway cashier once paid my grocery bill when, reaching for my wallet, I discovered I’d left it sitting on the counter of my unlocked home.
“Just pay me back next time you’re in the store,” he offered.
My accent seemed to get me a long way, opening doors that would likely otherwise have been closed. Needing some documents notarized for my residency, the bank teller invited me behind the security door and led me back past the open safe to where several piles of cash sat on a table next to the copier.
Having once misjudged the gas needle on the Impala, I sat on the shoulder of Colo. 291 as a sheriff’s deputy pulled in behind, lights flashing. He took only a cursory glance at my international driver’s permit, then offered to give me a ride to the nearest gas station, more interested in enquiring about hunting for red and sika in New Zealand than checking my tags or insurance.
Yet, despite the sleepy charm and laid-back friendliness, a couple of things puzzled the back of my mind. The first was the green lawns – not the fact of their existence, but the time and effort people put in to nurturing them, only to then cut them down again.
Where I came from, lawns were something of a pain in the nether regions. In the summer one hoped the heat and lack of precipitation would kill them off, only to see them bounce back with a vengeance in the winter, when every second day it seemed to rain.
The sight of Salida’s inhabitants down on their hands and knees weeding and fertilizing, sprinklers spraying precious water early morning, then carefully mowing down the proceeds on a regular basis struck me as bizarre, all the more so now as I count myself among them.
The second was more of a cluster of confusions, centered around ordering breakfast: the plethora of ways one could cook and therefore request eggs; cakes weren’t actually cakes, nor was a biscuit what it meant back in New Zealand; tea wasn’t only black tea served hot; sausage links that left much to be desired size-wise; and, once ordered, breakfast often filled two or three plates. All this took some getting used to.
Fortunately, the kind servers at the Patio soon figured out what I actually wanted, long before I myself had, and like the rest of the sleepy little town, welcomed me with open arms.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.