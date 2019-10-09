by Becky Nelson
Kids love the magic of Halloween: trick or treating, classroom parties and trips to a neighborhood haunted house.
But for moms and dads, often there’s a fine line between Halloween fun and safety concerns, especially when it comes to road and pedestrian safety. Halloween is right around the corner. As everyone is shopping for costumes, please keep the following safety tips in mind. Happy trick or treating!
Costume safety for everyone
To help ensure adults and children have a safe holiday, be sure to choose a costume that won’t cause safety hazards.
All costumes, wigs and accessories should be fire-resistant.
Avoid masks, which can obstruct vision.
If children are allowed out after dark, fasten reflective tape to their costumes and bags, or give them glow sticks.
When buying Halloween makeup, make sure it is nontoxic, and always test it in a small area first.
Remove all makeup before children go to bed to prevent skin and eye irritation.
Older children are on the prowl
A responsible adult should accompany young children at all times.
If your older children are going alone, plan and review a route acceptable to you. Give them a time they need to return back at home.
Teach your children never to enter a stranger’s home or car.
Instruct children to travel only in familiar, well-lit areas, and stick with their friends.
Tell your children not to eat any treats until they return home.
Children and adults are reminded please keep all devices in your pocket or maybe in the car. Keep your head up and walk, don’t run, across the street.
Tips for motorists
Watch for children walking on roadways, sidewalks and curbs.
Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.
At twilight and later in the evening, watch for children in dark clothing.
Discourage new, inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween.
Becky Nelson is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.