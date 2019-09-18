by Sara Green
Family & Youth Initiatives
I struggle with asking for help. If you talk to any of my friends or family, you’ll receive a resounding “True!”
That said, it’s something I’m working on, not only because clearly I need a lot of help in my life, but also because I am stronger and better with you. I believe we are all stronger and healthier when we can lean on each other.
Our rural landscape often lends us to long-standing beliefs of independence and “pulling ourselves up by the bootstraps.” We fight to prove we are capable, fiercely independent parents, ranchers, farmers, business owners, workers and more. This life is not easy, and we are all, for the most part, doing our best and struggling.
Some of our state statistics speak to this struggle. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in Colorado for people between the ages of 15 and 44 and the fourth leading cause of death for people between the ages of 45 and 54. Colorado currently ranks 11th among the states in the number of suicides annually (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 2019).
There are many theories as to why Colorado’s numbers are so high, including a strong belief in independence, ease of access to guns and accessing mental health resources.
To help ease some of the struggles and help combat the isolation, specifically for parents and youth, Family & Youth Initiatives offers a few supportive options, including parenting classes and mentoring. Our hope is to let families know there are resources and tools to support them.
One example of that support is our recently completed Nurturing Fathers class. This class ran for 13 weeks over the summer, serving fathers between the ages of 21 to 72 with diverse life experiences.
Almost every father talked about how challenging it is to get support as a father and as a man, and they mentioned the sense of isolation they often feel.
When at the end of class I asked the men if the class was worth it, a resounding “yes” filled the room. The realization that they weren’t alone in the struggles, and the connection outside of work with other men, had built a space of humor, vulnerability and trust.
In today’s world this connection is not only helpful but a necessity. These men had the courage to seek support, to jump into the unknown, and they found connection, growth and camaraderie.
When we ask for help, we offer others the chance to love and support us, and we begin to see that we are made for each other and for community. One father shared, “The only way to the end of our challenges, is through them.”
So, lean in and get support. You will discover that you are capable, valuable, unique and important in this challenging world.
Support numbers:
Local mental health support: Sol Vista Health, 719-539-6502.
National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.
Crisis text line: Text “CONNECT” to 741741.
Family & Youth Initiatives:
• Nurturing Parenting Program: 719-530-2579.
• Mentors Program: 719-530-2581
The Alliance 24-hour crisis line: 719-539-7347.
Sarah Green, is Nurturing Parenting program coordinator at Family & Youth Initiatives.