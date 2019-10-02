Fall weather always prompts me to start baking, and it’s especially fun to try new cookie recipes to warm up the kitchen.
Today’s recipes come from years of collecting and trying out new and different recipes. And if you have kids coming home from school in the afternoon, warm cookies and a glass of cold milk are always a welcome treat.
Pumpkin
Chocolate Chippers
- 1½ cups soft butter
- 2 cups brown sugar, packed
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin
- 4 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda (1 teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups quick-cooking oatmeal
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Cream butter and sugars until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla. Add pumpkin. Sift flour, salt, soda and cinnamon together and beat into the pumpkin mixture. Add oats, chocolate chips and nuts (if desired). Drop by tablespoons 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to wire racks or paper towel to cool. Makes about 10 dozen.
Molasses Sugar Cookies
- ¾ cup lard, melted and cooled
- 1 cup sugar plus additional sugar for shaping the cookies
- ¼ cup molasses
- 1 large egg
- 2 cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda (1 teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon cloves
- ½ teaspoon ginger
Whisk the lard, 1 cup of sugar, molasses and egg. Sift the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, cloves and ginger into a bowl and add to the molasses mixture, stirring until it forms dough. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill 2 hours or more. Roll tablespoons of dough into balls and then roll the balls in sugar, coating them completely. Arrange 2 to 3 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes or until the tops are cracked and cookies are just set. Transfer to a rack or sheets of paper towel to cool. Makes about 3 dozen.
Plain Sugar Cookies
- 3 cups flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder (¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- ½ teaspoon baking soda (¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- 2 sticks of cold butter, cut into small pieces
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 cup sugar plus additional sugar for sprinkling on the cookies
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
Sift flour, baking powder and soda and blend in the butter until the mixture resembles large crumbs. Make a well in the center and add eggs, 1 cup sugar and vanilla and stir until it forms a dough. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill at least 2 hours. Cut the dough in quarters and work with one piece at a time, keeping the rest covered and chilled. Roll dough into a thin piece on a lightly floured board, preferably using a rolling pin covered with a lightly floured pastry sock. Cut cookies with a round cutter and transfer to ungreased cookie sheets. Reroll the scraps and cut more cookies. Sprinkle with the additional sugar (or colored sugars) and bake at 325 degrees about 10 minutes or until they are just set and the edges are pale gold. Transfer with a spatula to a wire rack or to sheets of paper towel to cool. Makes about 7 dozen 2½-inch round cookies.
Oatmeal Peanut
Butter Chip Cookies
- 2½ sticks soft, unsalted butter
- 2 cups sugar (preferably raw sugar that is light brown in color)
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 2 cups oat flour
- 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- 1 teaspoon baking soda (½ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 12-ounce bag peanut butter chips
- 1 cup slivered almonds
Cream the butter and sugar until the mixture is fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the vanilla. Stir in the flour, oats, baking soda and salt until everything is well combined. Add the peanut butter chips and almonds. Drop by heaping tablespoons onto ungreased cookie sheets, 2 inches apart, and bake at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes or until golden. Cool slightly on the sheets and then transfer to racks or paper towel to cool completely. Makes about 4 dozen.
Mocha Cookies
- 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate, chopped
- 3 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
- ½ cup flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder (¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 4 large eggs, room temperature
- 1½ cups sugar
- 1½ tablespoons instant espresso powder or other coffee powder
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
Melt the chocolate and 1½ cups of the chocolate chips in a double boiler and add the butter, stirring until the mixture is smooth. Remove from heat and stir in the flour, baking powder and salt. Beat eggs in a separate bowl with the sugar until the mixture is thick. Then add the coffee powder and vanilla. Fold the chocolate mixture into the egg mixture. Then fold in the flour mixture and stir in the remaining 1½ cup chocolate chips. Let the batter stand 15 minutes. Then drop by heaping tablespoons onto parchment-lined cookie sheets and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes or until puffed and cracked on top. Let cool in the sheets and transfer to racks or paper towel to finish cooling. Makes about 3 dozen.
Oatmeal Trail
Mix Cookies
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ¼ cup vegetable shortening
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 egg
- ½ teaspoon baking soda dissolved in 1 tablespoon warm water (¼ teaspoon soda for Salida’s elevation.)
- ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons flour
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1½ cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- ½ cup sweetened flaked coconut
- 6-ounce package of semisweet chocolate chips
- 1/3 cup roasted peanuts
- ½ cup raisins
Cream butter and shortening with the sugars and beat in the egg and vanilla. Stir in the oats, coconut, chocolate chips, peanuts and raisins. Combine dry ingredients and mix in. Drop by tablespoons about 3 inches apart on greased cookie sheets and flatten each with a fork into a round (like for peanut butter cookies). Bake at 375 degrees for about 10 minutes or until golden and transfer to a wire rack or paper towel to cool. Makes about 2½ dozen.