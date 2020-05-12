Behind those eyes there shines a light
That’s guided me from my first step
Down life’s highway through thick and thin
So I could tell the wrong from right.
Behind those eyes there beats a heart
That taught me love is what you feel
And to be taken as it is
And not something you take apart.
Behind those eyes there lives a soul
That speaks to me from deep within
And warns me I must not despair
Those things in life I can’t control.
Behind those eyes there is a love
That never lets me out of sight
And stretches from my deepest flaw
And reaches to the stars above.
Behind those eyes I see myself
The hopes and dreams she had for me
I see myself as I could be
Behind my mother’s eyes.