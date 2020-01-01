With the holidays behind us, you probably have leftovers you hate to waste – but what do you do with them?
Casseroles can be the answer. You don’t have to follow the recipes as written. In most cases you can substitute ingredients. Canned corn instead of beans, for example. Or rice instead of potatoes. Often a casserole recipe can serve simply as a guide so you can use up the leftovers you have and come up with a whole new dish. The only bad part about that is if everyone loves it, you won’t have a recipe to share and you’ll probably never be able to duplicate it.
Burrito Casserole
(This makes a lot so you may want to cut it in half.)
- 2 packages (8.8 ounces each) cooked brown rice
- 1 jar (15½-ounce) salsa
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 can (15-ounce) refried beans
- 1 package (10-ounce) frozen corn, thawed
- ½ teaspoon chipotle chili powder
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- 1½ cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
- 2 packages (8 ounces each) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 3 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Combine rice, salsa and oregano in a bowl. In another bowl, combine refried beans, corn, chili powder and cumin. Spray a 12-by-8-by-2-inch pan with cooking spray. Spread half the rice mixture in the pan. Layer refried bean mixture and half the cheese over the rice. Scatter spinach over the cheese. Top with the remaining rice mixture and cheese. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to two days. Let it sit on a counter for 15 minutes before putting into a 350-degree oven to bake uncovered for 35 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with cilantro before serving.
Dinner in a Skillet
- ½ pound ground beef or ham
- 2 tablespoons chopped onion
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Dash of pepper
- 1 (10-ounce) can cream of mushroom or condensed tomato soup
- ¾ cup milk
- 1½ cups cooked or 1 (1-pound) can mixed vegetables, drained
Place meat and onion in skillet and cook until lightly browned. Add seasoning and remaining ingredients. Cover and simmer about 10 minutes. Serves six.
Tomatoes and
Noodle Casserole
- 10 cups salted water
- 5 cups curly noodles
- 1¼ pounds ground beef
- 1¼ pounds ground sausage
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2½ cups tomatoes
- 1 small can chopped pimientos
- 2 packages frozen peas
- 2½ teaspoons chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 small cans sliced ripe olives with the juice
- 3½ teaspoons salt
Bring the salted water to a boil and add noodles. Stir until boiling resumes. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain. Break up the ground meats into small pieces and cook slightly. Add chopped onion and cook until clear. Pour off any excess fat. Add remaining ingredients including the noodles. Mix and pour into a casserole. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Serves 10 to 20.
Turkey Casserole
- 5 tablespoons sifted flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon onion salt
- ¼ cup butter, melted
- 2½ cups milk
- 2 cups cooked rice
- 1½ cup turkey or chicken broth
- ½ cup shredded mild cheddar cheese
- 1½ cups cooked asparagus
- 2 cups sliced turkey
Stir flour, ½ teaspoon salt and onion salt into the butter. Stir in the milk. Cook over hot water, stirring until thickened. Pour rice into a 2-quart shallow baking dish. Combine broth with remaining salt and pour over rice. Sprinkle half the cheese over the rice. Top with asparagus and then the turkey. Pour on the sauce. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes. Serves six.
Turkey and Green
Beans Parmesan
- 2 packages of frozen French-style green beans
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Dash of pepper
- ½ teaspoon prepared mustard
- 1½ cups milk
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- Grated peel and juice of one lemon
- 2 cups cubed cooked turkey
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Cook green beans according to package directions and drain. Melt butter and blend in the flour, salt, pepper and mustard. Add milk and cook, stirring constantly until smooth and thickened. Remove from heat, fold in mayonnaise, lemon peel and juice. Stir in turkey. Spread green beans in the bottom of a casserole dish. Pour in the turkey sauce mixture. Top with Parmesan cheese and bake at 350 degrees about 35 minutes. Serves six.
Squash and
Chicken Casserole
- 1 cup diced cooked potatoes
- 1 cup cut-up cooked chicken (or turkey)
- 2 cups cooked squash
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Celery salt to taste
- Onion salt
- Bread crumbs
Mix potatoes, chicken and squash together in a casserole dish. Season to taste. Layer with bread crumbs. Heat in a 350-degree oven about 30 minutes or until heated through. Serves three to four.
Ham with Noodles
- 2 cups cooked noodles
- 3 cups ground, cooked ham
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cup buttered bread crumbs
Alternate layers of noodles and ham in a shallow casserole dish. Make white sauce by melting butter, add flour and then milk, heating slowly until thickened. Pour white sauce over the layers and sprinkle crumbs over the top. Bake about 20 minutes at 375 degrees. Serves six.
Ham and
Vegetable Casserole
- 2 cups diced potatoes
- 2 cups diced carrots
- 1 onion, chopped fine
- 2 cups boiling water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ cup evaporated milk
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- ¼ pound shredded cheddar cheese
- 3 tablespoons minced parsley
- 2 cups diced ham
Place vegetables in a pan with boiling water, cover and cook until almost tender, about 20 minutes. Add salt in the last 5 minutes of cooking. Drain and reserve the cooking water. Add milk to vegetable water and prepare sauce using butter, flour and liquid. Add shredded cheese. Combine the sauce, vegetables, ham and parsley, Mix well. Pour into a casserole and bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees, about 25 minutes or until top is golden brown. Serves six to eight.